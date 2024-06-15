Saturday, June 15, 2024
Victoria Monét Shows Shades of Janet Jackson with ‘Alright’ Video | WATCH
By Chris Richburg
Victoria Monet - screenshot
Victoria Monet – screenshot

*Victoria Monét is flanked in shades of Janet Jackson as she goes all in with dance moves for the video to her latest single, “Alright.”

Entertainment Weekly reports the “Control” entertainer was channeled via Monet’s dancing, twirling, writhing, popping, and locking throughout her Dave Meyers-directed clip.

The Janet connection is strong, with Meyers being known for his work in many of Jackson’s videos, ranging from 2001’s “All for You” to 2018’s “Made for Now.”

Taking fans on a time warp, Monét set her ‘Alright’ video off with an ode to Jackson’s galactic-themed 2008 video “Feedback” before suiting up pinstripe style to give l à la the “If” songstress’ supporters visions of her 1989 single, also titled “Alright.”

Monét’s “Alright” is from her full-length debut album, “Jaguar II,” The 11-track opus, released Aug. 25, 2023, features appearances from Lucky Day, Buju Banton, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Monét’s reverence for Jackson hasn’t gone unnoticed.

EW adds Tinashe’s “Nasty” to the mix, as the title of the Kentucky-born vocalist’s newest tune initiates thoughts of Jackson’s 1986 certified classic tune of the same name.

Its accompanying video steps out on its own, but the outlet brought the former “Good Times” star up once more by putting the clip to memories of the desert dance scene from her You Want This” clip and added Mya’s “Case of the Ex” for good measure, reports EW.

For Tinashe, “Nasty” is a win, with the single being her first major hit as a lead artist since her 2016 song “2 On.” Adding further fuel is the social media appeal of the tune, which sits pretty on TikTok with it being used in more than 300,000 videos. “Nasty” is the lead single to Tinashe’s forthcoming album, “Quantum Baby.”

With Jackson continuing to do what she does best (touring, dancing, inspiring the next generation of well-choreographed hitmakers), it doesn’t hurt to have new and old music lovers on board to keep her on the radar of folk who love a great dance to go with a great tune they can all groove to.

