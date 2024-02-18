The Pulse of Entertainment: World Artist Jahna Sebastian Releases New Album ‘Revelation Ships’

*“It’s my third album, third chapter of a musical book,” said World Music artist Jahna Sebastian about her new album “Revelation Ships” (Multivizion Music). “I’m creating the story as I go…when writing songs and when engineering. This is the information age…reveals history…ancient history.”

Jahna does it all, a prodigy child who grows up perfecting an abundance of talents. Aside from being a singer/songwriter, she is also a pianist, percussionist, arranger, and domra player. Born in Russia as Zhanna Andrianova, and residing in London, Jahna was instrumental in bringing the Hip-Hop culture to her native country Russia.

“Domra is an ancient instrument, it’s in the same family of string instruments as the violin. It has three strings,” Sebastian added when I asked about the instrument.

“I started a new sub-genre, specifically for the UK called Grime,” she pointed out.

A multi-talented lady, Jahna was classically trained as a pianist. She is fluent in Pop, Rock, Folk, and Electric music, and she also raps! She has even produced songs for Russian rapper Oxxxy Miron.

“I sing mostly,” Jahna said when I asked about her rapping. “I love rapping. I like to use my voice in every single way.”

Jahna Sebastian’s early childhood was spent alone.

“I was an only child and was born with health issues… up to 8 years old I had to stay at home,” she recalled. “I spent my time reading, drawing, writing poems and songs…playing with puppets, and I had a couple of friends. I remember my great-grandmother taught me about our history (Russian/Indian descent).”

“The history is preserved,” she said about the content in her “Revelation Ships” album.

Songs in the new project consist of that history and they include “Day By Day,” “Choice to Be Free,” “Changes in the Sky,” “How Did We Get Here,” “Takeover,” “Rise,” “Aurora,” “Sun Light,” and “Uletai Outro.”

Jahna Sebastian is always on tour or in the studio. When I asked where her daughter, who plays the drums, is during the touring and recording she said, “My daughter was born in the studio. She grew up in that environment. She loves to sing…and she love the drums.”

Her debut project was named “The Alchemist.” The “Legends of the Map” album was her sophomore project. The “Revelation Ships” album follows and is also part of her Musical Book which is documenting her musical life. www.JahnaSebastian.com

