Tanya Nolan Makes History with Double Entry on the UK Soul Chart | VIDEOs

*Renowned R&B singer and songwriter Tanya Nolan has achieved a historic milestone, charting twice simultaneously on the prestigious UK Soul Chart. Her singles “Honey” and “Like Water” have both secured spots on the Top 30 list, with “Honey” reaching #19.

This remarkable achievement highlights Nolan’s exceptional talent and solidifies her position as a significant force in the contemporary R&B and soul music scene.

Known for her powerful voice and emotionally charged lyrics, Nolan continues to captivate audiences and critics alike with her unique sound and heartfelt performances.

“Honey” is a soulful track that delves into themes of love and vulnerability, showcasing Nolan’s rich vocals and songwriting prowess. The song has resonated deeply with fans, earning it a place on the chart alongside “Like Water,” another testament to her musical versatility and appeal.

“It’s an incredible honor to see both ‘Honey’ and ‘Like Water’ charting on the UK Soul Chart. This is a testament to the support of my amazing fans and the hard work of my team. I’m truly humbled and inspired to keep making music that connects with people,” Nolan said while expressing her gratitude and excitement over this achievement.

Tanya Nolan’s success on the UK Soul Chart is not only a personal triumph but also a significant moment for R&B music, illustrating the genre’s enduring appeal and the global reach of Nolan’s artistry.

As she continues to break new ground and push the boundaries of her craft, fans can look forward to more exceptional music from this talented artist.

About Tanya Nolan:

Tanya Nolan is a celebrated R&B singer and songwriter known for her smooth vocals, soulful performances, and chart-topping hits. Hailing from Houston, Texas, Nolan has carved out a niche for herself in the music industry with her dynamic sound and authentic storytelling. With a string of successful releases under her belt, including the Billboard chart-topper “Pace Yourself” featuring Raheem DeVaughn, Nolan continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her talent and passion for music.

