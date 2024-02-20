Monday, May 27, 2024
Keeping Cash & Teaching People How to Treat You – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH
By riversteff
*When I watched Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ testimony during her hearing on misconduct allegations, the lesson she said her father taught her (staying ready with cash) was all too familiar. 

I grew up as the only child of a single mother. My mother imparted a lot of lessons, including the one about always having enough money to pay your way home, just in case things don’t go as planned.

So, whether I’m on the other side of town – or the other side of the world – if I don’t have the money to pay my way back home, I need to stay at home. 

Another lesson my mother taught me: ‘You teach people how to treat you!’ So, when I learned that Kelly Rowland walked off the set of the ‘Today Show,’ and the reason why, I had to speak on it.

