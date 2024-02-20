Hamilton Will Return to Los Angeles September 4th – October 13th At the Hollywood Pantages Theatre

*Producer Jeffery Seller and Broadway in Hollywood proudly announce that HAMILTON will return to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited engagement running September 4 – October 13, 2024.

This will mark the third engagement of HAMILTON in Los Angeles at the Pantages in the show’s touring history.

HAMILTON will be available as a season add-on to all who purchase the soon-to-be-announced 2024-2025 Broadway in Hollywood Season at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. The new season will be announced on Friday, February 23rd.

Current Broadway in Hollywood Season Ticket Holders with renewable packages will have PRIORITY access to HAMILTON beginning Monday, March 18, 2024, once renewed. Theater fans who purchase NEW 2024-2025 season packages will also have priority access to HAMILTON beginning Monday, March 18th, before any single ticket presales.

Individual tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public at a later date, yet to be announced.

For more information on HAMILTON regarding priority access through the purchase of season tickets, or to sign up for email notifications related to the L.A. return, visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Hamilton.

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.

HAMILTON is recommended for Ages 10 and Up. Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted into the theatre. All patrons must have a ticket, regardless of age. For more information about HAMILTON, please visit www.HamiltonMusical.com. For information on the upcoming Los Angeles run visit: BroadwayInHollywood.com.

Follow HAMILTON on Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter & TikTok @HamiltonMusical.

