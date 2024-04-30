PartyNextDoor Announces Summer Tour Dates

*R&B superstar PartyNextDoor is hitting the road this summer for the PARTYNEXTDOOR: Sorry I’m Outside Tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, June 19th at The Van Buren in Phoenix making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Montreal, New York City and more before wrapping up in Chicago at The Salt Shed on Thursday, August 15th, per the news release.
The artist will also visit Toronto for a special show, the date of which will be announced later.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with various presales on Tuesday, April 30th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, May 3 at 10am local time HERE.
PartyNextDoor released a new album, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4), last Friday, along with the music video for the standout track “For Certain.”
PARTYNEXTDOOR: SORRY I’M OUTSIDE 2024 TOUR DATES:
Wed Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Fri Jun 21 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Sun Jun 23 – Las Vegas, NV – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas^
Thu Jun 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Mon Jul 1 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater
Wed Jul 3 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
Fri Jul 5 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Sun Jul 7 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival*
Tue Jul 9 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall
Fri Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Sun Jul 14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Mon Jul 15 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Thu Jul 18 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Jul 20 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach
Tue Jul 23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Thu Jul 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Sat Jul 27 – Washington, D.C. – Broccoli City Festival*
Tue Jul 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Tue Aug 6 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Thu Aug 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Sun Aug 11 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Tue Aug 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Thu Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Sun Aug 18 – Detroit, MI – Afro Nation Detroit*
^ Hosting date
* Festival date
