PartyNextDoor Announces Summer Tour Dates

*R&B superstar PartyNextDoor is hitting the road this summer for the PARTYNEXTDOOR: Sorry I’m Outside Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, June 19th at The Van Buren in Phoenix making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Montreal, New York City and more before wrapping up in Chicago at The Salt Shed on Thursday, August 15th, per the news release.

The artist will also visit Toronto for a special show, the date of which will be announced later.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with various presales on Tuesday, April 30th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, May 3 at 10am local time HERE.

PartyNextDoor released a new album, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4), last Friday, along with the music video for the standout track “For Certain.”

PARTYNEXTDOOR: SORRY I’M OUTSIDE 2024 TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Fri Jun 21 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sun Jun 23 – Las Vegas, NV – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas^

Thu Jun 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Mon Jul 1 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater

Wed Jul 3 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

Fri Jul 5 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Sun Jul 7 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival*

Tue Jul 9 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

Fri Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Jul 14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Mon Jul 15 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Thu Jul 18 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Jul 20 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach

Tue Jul 23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Thu Jul 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Sat Jul 27 – Washington, D.C. – Broccoli City Festival*

Tue Jul 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Tue Aug 6 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Thu Aug 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sun Aug 11 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Tue Aug 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Thu Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Sun Aug 18 – Detroit, MI – Afro Nation Detroit*

^ Hosting date

* Festival date

OTHER NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Future and Metro Boomin Announce ‘We Trust You Tour’ Dates