Shereé Whitfield on ‘RHOA’ Cast Shakeup After Kenya Moore’s Exit: ‘They Need an OG, Badly!’ | Video
By Ny MaGee
*“Real Housewives of Atlanta” OG Sherée Whitfield recently expressed her thoughts on Kenya Moore’s absence from the upcoming season.

“I hate to see my girl Kenya go out like that,” Whitfield told TMZ in the clip above. “As an OG, it’s kind of hard to sit back and watch the show kind of slowly sink the way it is, so I’m not happy. I don’t like it.”

As we reported earlier, Moore will not return for Season 16 after being indefinitely sidelined for reportedly revealing sexually explicit posters of newcomer Brittany Eady.

Moore has asserted that her actions towards Eady do not constitute “revenge porn.”

Kenya Moore
Kenya Moore / Getty

“The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon,” Moore said. 

An insider told TMZ that Moore is contemplating her legal recourse in light of her exit from Bravo.

“Kenya is a savage,” Whitfield shared with the outlet. “I know she’s not going down easy or quick, so I’m just going to sit back and wait and see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora are returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for season 16. As PEOPLE reports, author/podcast host Brittany Eady, restaurateur and Food Network alum Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley, wife of NBA great Charles Oakley, are also part of the cast next season. 

Shamea Morton Mwangi has been promoted to full-time Housewife. Supermodel Cynthia Bailey, a cast member from seasons 3-13, will return as a “friend.”

Whitfield, who held a full-time position in Seasons 1-4, 9-10, and 14-15, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross are exiting the show.

Burruss is leaving after 14 consecutive years on the hit Bravo series.

Hampton said, “My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped. This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Kenya Moore Considers Legal Action After RHOA Sidelining Due to Revenge Porn Stunt

