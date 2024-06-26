Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Kenya Moore Considers Legal Action After RHOA Sidelining Due to Revenge Porn Stunt
By Ny MaGee
Kenya Moore wants ex to pay legal bills
Kenya Moore arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

*Kenya Moore will not return to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 16 after being indefinitely sidelined for reportedly revealing sexually explicit posters of newcomer Brittany Eady.

As we reported earlier, the suspension follows an explosive incident at Moore’s Hair Spa’s grand opening, per ATLien of StraightfromtheA.com.

The grand opening event turned controversial when Moore allegedly displayed a “revenge porn” image of Eady. The incident quickly went viral, drawing significant backlash and concern.

In response to the uproar, Bravo executives shut down the filming at the hair salon and convened an emergency meeting to address the situation. Following an “internal investigation,” the network suspended Moore indefinitely from participating in the show.

Now, we’re told Kenya has not been fired from ‘RHOA’ … instead, we’re told both sides have agreed she’s just gonna take a break from the show for now,” TMZ writes, noting that Bravo “is keeping the door open for a future return.”

In the meantime, according to TMZ, Kenya is contemplating legal action because she is dissatisfied with how the situation unfolded.


