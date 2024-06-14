Friday, June 14, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Kenya Moore Suspended Indefinitely from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ | VIDEO
By Fisher Jack
0

*Kenya Moore, who figures prominently on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has lost that status you could say. That’s ’cause she has been indefinitely suspended from filming the now-struggling reality show.  The suspension comes after an explosive incident at the grand opening of Kenya Moore’s Hair Spa, as reported by ATLien of StraightfromtheA.com.

The grand opening event turned controversial when Moore allegedly displayed a “revenge porn” image of new cast member Brit Eady. The incident quickly went viral, drawing significant backlash and concern.

In response to the uproar, Bravo executives swiftly shut down the filming at the hair salon and convened an emergency meeting to address the situation. Following an “internal investigation,” the network decided to suspend Moore indefinitely from participating in the show.

Check out ATLien’s StraightfromtheA report below.

Atlien's report on Kenya More's suspensi

The incident has sparked discussions about privacy and respect among cast members, raising questions about the boundaries of reality television drama.

Fans and critics alike are awaiting further details on the investigation and any potential repercussions for other cast members involved.

As the situation unfolds, the future of Kenya Moore on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” remains uncertain, with many wondering how the show will address this serious controversy in its upcoming episodes.

Kenya Moore wants ex to pay legal bills
Kenya Moore (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jill Scott Returns to Girls’ High in Philadelphia As Artist Unveils Plans for Mural

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Iman Shumpert Asserts Teyana Taylor Outearns Him, Seeks Child Support Adjustment

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Comedy

Halle Berry’s Fashion Fail: Bared Boobs and Big Laughs in Vegas Video | WATCH-it-Happen

Crime

Compton Pool Party Turns Tragic – Joy and Music Evolves into Chaos and Death | WATCH

Drama

Nicki Minaj Sparks Frenzy with Cryptic ‘Yes Single’ Post: New Music or Relationship Update? AND Drug Use? | VIDEO

Education

Kendrick Lamar Surprises and Thrills Compton College Grads – First Appearance Since Drake Beef | WATCH

Diddy

Howard University Cuts Ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Release of Brutal Beating of Cassie Video

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming