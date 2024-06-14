Kenya Moore Suspended Indefinitely from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ | VIDEO

*Kenya Moore, who figures prominently on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has lost that status you could say. That’s ’cause she has been indefinitely suspended from filming the now-struggling reality show. The suspension comes after an explosive incident at the grand opening of Kenya Moore’s Hair Spa, as reported by ATLien of StraightfromtheA.com.

The grand opening event turned controversial when Moore allegedly displayed a “revenge porn” image of new cast member Brit Eady. The incident quickly went viral, drawing significant backlash and concern.

In response to the uproar, Bravo executives swiftly shut down the filming at the hair salon and convened an emergency meeting to address the situation. Following an “internal investigation,” the network decided to suspend Moore indefinitely from participating in the show.

Check out ATLien’s StraightfromtheA report below.

The incident has sparked discussions about privacy and respect among cast members, raising questions about the boundaries of reality television drama.

Fans and critics alike are awaiting further details on the investigation and any potential repercussions for other cast members involved.

As the situation unfolds, the future of Kenya Moore on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” remains uncertain, with many wondering how the show will address this serious controversy in its upcoming episodes.

