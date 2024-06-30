Nia Long, Sherri Shepherd, Busta Rhymes and Prince Among 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame Inductees

*Next year is looking star-studded, with Nia Long, Sherri Shepherd, Busta Rhymes, and Misty Copeland among the list of inductees for the 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The folk at Vibe report the quartet are among those who will be honored as fellow entertainers Courtney B. Vance, Fantasia, The Isley Brothers, Prince, Bill Duke, Glynn Turman, Toni Vaz, and WAR will also receive stars on the Walk of Fame.

Taking to social media, Long and Fantasia couldn’t contain their excitement over the recognition.

Fantasia reacted to the news on Instagram, writing: “Little girl from High Point, North Carolina, made it to the [Hollywood Walk of Fame]. Wow!!!! I’m lost for words.”

She added: “God Kept every Promise.”

For Nia Long, the moment served as a reason to recognize her mother, who planted the seed for her recognition.

“My mother used to tell me when I was a little girl I would have a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME one day. I never really believed it was possible. Life was hard back then. Today a dream came true for both of us,” Long tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).”

Long added: “I’m so grateful to be included with this amazing group of artists. Thank you, Jesus!!! Thank you to all of you who continue to support my artistry. Thank you @WalkofFameStar for this incredible honor. I love you, Mommy.”

“I simply can’t believe it, but I’m so honored,” Bill Duke shared about his Walk of Fame induction.

While Prince won’t be present to receive his star, Vibe noted that the chance to honor celebrities posthumously is granted starting five years after their death. The outlet further mentioned the late “Sign O the Times” hitmaker turned down the chance to get a star twice during his lifetime.

For Sherri Shepherd, the news of her Walk of Fame star came on her self-titled talk show, via her excited best friend, Niecy Nash-Betts, who stated “They not like us,” while urging the crowd to “clap for my friend.”

In response, Shepherd voiced that getting a star was a “dream come true.”

Joining his excited fellow inductees, Busta Rhymes was all caps in making his reaction known.

“I WILL NEVER STOP TELLING YOU EVERY SINGLE DAY!! THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T EVER STOP!!,” the rap legend shared. “THE DRAGON IS OFFICIALLY APART OF THE CLASS OF 2025 HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME AND I WILL BE OFFICIALLY RECEIVING MY HOLLYWOOD STAR!! IT’S A CELEBRATION IN THE BIGGEST #BLOCKBUSTA WAY AND WE AIN’T NEVER STOPPING!!”

For fans interested in seeing their favorite entertainer honored with their respective star, it may be a bit. According to Vibe, the honored celeb has up to two years after they are chosen to set a date for their ceremonies.

The fact is more relevant, considering 2024 Walk of Fame inductees, Chadwick Boseman, Angie Martinez, Brandy, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kerry Washington, Toni Braxton, and Otis Redding still have to schedule their respective ceremonies.

