Nine States to Phase Out Gas Cars Sales by 2035
*A significant departure from conventional vehicles is underway as an increasing number of states embrace regulations set to prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and light trucks by 2035.

This ambitious move reflects a collective commitment to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to cleaner, more sustainable transportation options.

We reported earlier that sales of electric cars in the U.S. are said to be on the rise. Per Car and Driver: After a decade of slow but steady sales growth, electric vehicle registrations in the U.S. shot up 60 percent in the first quarter of 2022 even as overall new car registrations dropped 18 percent. 

Per a 2022 Yahoo report,new registrations for EVs have jumped 60% from a year ago in the first quarter and have hit an all-time high of 4.6% of the overall market.”

According to Lifehacker.com, so far, eight states have adopted the ACCII rules for light-duty vehicles: Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, Virginia, and Washington D.C. Additionally, Connecticut, Maine, and New Mexico are also considering phasing out gas vehicles

Here’s more from outlet:

Under the ACCII mandates, 35% of new vehicle sales in these states must be fully electric or other zero-emission vehicles by 2026. This percentage then ramps up year-over-year until hitting 100% by 2035, at which point sales of new gas-only cars and trucks would be prohibited.

The new rules do not impact existing vehicles, so owners of gasoline-powered cars and trucks can continue driving them and even reselling them on the used market in these states. The bans only restrict what new car models can be sold by automakers and dealers.

Yet, in the future, owning an older gasoline vehicle could become increasingly inconvenient and expensive as gasoline prices surge due to reduced demand.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Sales of Electric Cars on the Rise in U.S.

