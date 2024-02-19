Sunday, May 26, 2024
HomeFilmBlack Films
Black Films

New ‘Shirley’ Trailer – Regina King Takes on the Role of Shirley Chisholm in Presidential Campaign | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
0

*Netflix is offering a sneak peek into the upcoming film “Shirley” by unveiling a gripping trailer on Monday.

The preview showcases Regina King‘s powerful portrayal of Shirley Chisholm, the trailblazing figure who became the first Black congresswoman and made history as the initial Black woman to run for U.S. president.

Set against the backdrop of Chisholm’s groundbreaking 1972 presidential campaign, the movie is written and directed by John Ridley, acclaimed for “12 Years a Slave,” while Regina King and her sister Reina King serve as producers.  The stellar cast includes Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, André Holland, Terrence Howard, and the late actor Lance Reddick.

“Shirley” promises to bring to life the inspiring journey of a true trailblazer in American politics.

Regina King in cornrows
Regina King attends the Filming Italy 2022 photocall on June 10, 2022, in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Netflix Releases FIRST LOOK at Regina King as Shirley Chisholm in ‘Shirley’

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Record Point Total in Controversial NBA All-Star Game as the East Defeats the West 211-186 + Stephen A Smith Calls Game A ‘Travesty!’ | WATCH
Next article
Unveiling ‘The New Look’ with Executive Producers Todd A. Kessler and Lorenzo di Bonaventura | EUR Video Exclusive

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

Beef

Fight Night in Cannes! Travis Scott and Tyga’s Camps in Heated Melee (Over Kylie?) At Star-studded Bash | WATCH

Basketball

Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

Entertainment

Terrence Howard Claims Ownership of Pioneering Virtual Reality Patent

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming