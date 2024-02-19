New ‘Shirley’ Trailer – Regina King Takes on the Role of Shirley Chisholm in Presidential Campaign | WATCH

*Netflix is offering a sneak peek into the upcoming film “Shirley” by unveiling a gripping trailer on Monday.

The preview showcases Regina King‘s powerful portrayal of Shirley Chisholm, the trailblazing figure who became the first Black congresswoman and made history as the initial Black woman to run for U.S. president.

Set against the backdrop of Chisholm’s groundbreaking 1972 presidential campaign, the movie is written and directed by John Ridley, acclaimed for “12 Years a Slave,” while Regina King and her sister Reina King serve as producers. The stellar cast includes Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, André Holland, Terrence Howard, and the late actor Lance Reddick.

“Shirley” promises to bring to life the inspiring journey of a true trailblazer in American politics.

