Unveiling ‘The New Look’ with Executive Producers Todd A. Kessler and Lorenzo di Bonaventura | EUR Video Exclusive

*In our exclusive interview with executive producers Todd A. Kessler and Lorenzo di Bonaventura, the creative minds behind the highly anticipated Apple TV series “The New Look” delve into the intricacies and inspirations driving this groundbreaking production.

“The New Look” is a visually arresting historical drama series by Kessler, starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as ‘Christian Dior’ and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as ‘Coco Chanel.’

“Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, “The New Look” centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion,” per the news release.

The series description continues, “Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, “The New Look” focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.”

In addition to Mendelsohn and Binoche, the ensemble cast is led by John Malkovich as ‘Lucien Lelong’; Maisie Williams as ‘Catherine Dior’; Emily Mortimer as ‘Elsa Lombardi’; Claes Bang as ‘Spatz’; and Glenn Close as ‘Carmel Snow.’

“The New Look” explores choices Dior and Chanel made during the Nazi occupation of Frace during WWII, particularly Chanel’s collaboration with the Nazi regime.

“I didn’t know very much about Coco, that’s why I wanted to do the show,” Binoche told reporters during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Feb 5.

“I was interested in digging into her lives — because she had many, like a thousand — and I enjoyed actually reading about her, because she was, you know — even though she was coming from a very poor family and being traumatized by her childhood, she really had amazing relationships with artists and aristocrats and Resistance, as well as Germans,” she continued.

“So the complexity of that character, I find it fascinating. And this show allowed me, because we have 10 episodes, to really go into it and develop somehow passion for her, because she is so complex,” Binoche added. “And also, she hits so much truth herself, because of coming from being a woman and coming from that kind of situation as a — you know, being very poor — so to try and find who she is, it takes some time.”

The 10-episode drama series debuted globally, with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3.

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke to Todd A. Kessler and Lorenzo di Bonaventura about the inspiration behind the series and what impact they hope “The New Look” will have in the cultural conversation surrounding fashion history. Watch our exclusive conversation via the clip below.

