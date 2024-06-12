New Documentary to Explore Life and Death of Soap Opera Star Kristoff St. John

*A new documentary titled “Kristoff,” focusing on the life of soap opera star Kristoff St. John, is scheduled for release in early 2025.

Directed by Bobby Razak, the film delves into his battles with sexual assault, mental illness, alcohol and drug abuse, and his son Julian’s suicide, per Soap Opera Digest.

St. John won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his role as Neil Winters on “The Young and the Restless.” He passed away at age 52 in 2019 due to heart disease.

“What most people didn’t know about Kristoff was that he was bipolar,” his daughter Mia says in the exclusive trailer obtained by People. “He was suffering from a mental illness.”

As we reported earlier, Kristoff’s depression was linked in part to his son’s suicide in 2014. The actor was hospitalized and placed under psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threatening to kill himself with a gun in 2017, right around the 2nd anniversary of Julian’s death.

Julian’s death was a devastating blow for Kristoff, who said getting notified by phone was “the worst call I’d ever had in my life.”

“It’s every parent’s nightmare,” he added, per People.

Kristoff was reportedly buried at Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, California, in a plot beside Julian’s grave.

Comedian Sheryl Underwood previously said she believed Kristoff St. John died of a broken heart.

READ MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Kristoff St. John (‘Young and Restless’) to be Buried Next to His Son Julian

