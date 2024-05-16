Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Comic Book Chronicles Janet Jackson’s Life Journey
By Ny MaGee
Janet Jackson Female Force comic book
*TidalWave Comics is adapting Janet Jackson’s life story into a comic book, part of their Female Force series.

Titled Female Force: Janet Jackson, the comic, written by Michael Frizell and illustrated by Ramon Salas, “will begin with her origin as the youngest sibling of the iconic Jackson family to the 2004 Super Bowl debacle and the history she made along the way and beyond,” per Vibe

The official press release states: “Female Force: Janet Jackson” presents an enthralling 22-page narrative. Available in both digital and print formats, this comic can be easily accessed across various platforms, including Amazon. Fans have the option to enjoy the softcover and hardcover editions, featuring a cover designed by the renowned Pablo Martinena.”

“You know what’s cool about writing about Janet Jackson? It’s like telling a story of triumph and creativity. Her legacy isn’t just about hits; it’s about breaking barriers and unapologetically herself.”,” said Frizell.

According to the release, in the “Female Force” series, “TidalWave showcases an impressive lineup of distinguished figures, encompassing authors, business tycoons, entertainers, journalists, politicians, and activists.”

Credit: TidalWave Comics

Jackson’s comic book will offer “a fresh and electrifying perspective to the series.”

You can order the comic on Amazon.com.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Live Nation’s $25 Concert Tickets: Janet Jackson, Missy Elliot, Xscape & SWV, and more

