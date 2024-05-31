Mother of Notorious B.I.G. Wants to ‘Slap’ Diddy

*Voletta Wallace, the mother of late rapper Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, said she wants to “slap the daylights out of” Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Her reaction is to the leaked hotel footage of the Bad Boy Records founder violently beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016. Wallace made the remarks in a new interview with Rolling Stone. She also noted that the slew of abuse allegations against Diddy makes her “sick to my stomach.”

“I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the video]. I pray that he apologizes to her,” Wallace said.

Two days after CNN aired the Diddy-Cassie video, the music mogul posted an apology on his Instagram account.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f-cked up. I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses,” Combs said in a video. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, and I’m disgusted now.”

Biggie’s mom told RS, “I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

As we reported earlier, the hotel surveillance video from March 2016 “leaked” to CNN this month and shows Puff Daddy, wearing only a towel, chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank at InterContinental Century City. He then grabs her by the neck, slams her to the ground, and kicks her.

According to CNN, Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the hallway security footage at the time of the attack.

Late last year, Cassie filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against her violent ex, which was ultimately settled out of court. The lawsuit encouraged more victims to come forward about their violent encounters with Combs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Diddy’s Legal Team Responds to ‘Rolling Stone’ Investigative Report

