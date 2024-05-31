Friday, May 31, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Mother of Notorious B.I.G. Wants to ‘Slap’ Diddy
By Ny MaGee
0
Faith Evans
(L-R) Faith Evans and Voletta Wallace attend the screening of A&E “Biography Presents: Biggie: The Life Of Notorious B.I.G” at DGA Theater on August 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

*Voletta Wallace, the mother of late rapper Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, said she wants to “slap the daylights out of” Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Her reaction is to the leaked hotel footage of the Bad Boy Records founder violently beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016. Wallace made the remarks in a new interview with Rolling Stone. She also noted that the slew of abuse allegations against Diddy makes her “sick to my stomach.”

“I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the video]. I pray that he apologizes to her,” Wallace said.

Two days after CNN aired the Diddy-Cassie video, the music mogul posted an apology on his Instagram account.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f-cked up. I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses,” Combs said in a video. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, and I’m disgusted now.”

Diddy assaulting Cassie - via CNN
Diddy assaulting Cassie – via CNN screenshot

Biggie’s mom told RS, “I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

As we reported earlier, the hotel surveillance video from March 2016 “leaked” to CNN this month and shows Puff Daddy, wearing only a towel, chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank at InterContinental Century City. He then grabs her by the neck, slams her to the ground, and kicks her.

According to CNN, Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the hallway security footage at the time of the attack.

Late last year, Cassie filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against her violent ex, which was ultimately settled out of court. The lawsuit encouraged more victims to come forward about their violent encounters with Combs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Diddy’s Legal Team Responds to ‘Rolling Stone’ Investigative Report

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Gabby Douglas Withdraws from US Championships

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

Lawsuit

Eight Black Men Removed from American Airlines Flight Over Alleged ‘Offensive Body Odor’ Complaint – 3 File Lawsuit | WATCH

Entertainment

Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming