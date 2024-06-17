Morgan Freeman Criticizes Black History Month: ‘My History Is American History’

*Morgan Freeman is criticizing Black History and Black History Month … again, telling Variety, “I detest it. The mere idea of it.”

“You are going to give me the shortest month in a year? And you are going to celebrate ‘my’ history?! This whole idea makes my teeth itch. It’s not right,” he explained to the outlet.

“My history is American history. It’s the one thing in this world I am interested in, beyond making money, having a good time and getting enough sleep,” the veteran actor added.

“If you don’t know your past, if you don’t remember it, you are bound to repeat it,” he said wile promoting his latest project, the Civil War series “The Gray House,” which he executive produced.

“Do you know this song? ‘To everything, there is a season.’ It really, really works in showbusiness. You are trying to sell something 15 years ago and nobody even looks at you. Then they go: ‘Didn’t you have a project, some time ago? Do you still have it?’ Life is like that, in this industry,” Morgan said. “You have got something you think is important, but trying to convince others is the difficult part.”

“The Gray House” is an upcoming American historical television drama, co-produced by Kevin Costner. It features an ensemble cast led by Mary-Louise Parker, Amethyst Davis, Daisy Head, and Ben Vereen. The six-part series is based on a true story about the secret work carried out by Union spies during the American Civil War.

“It’s so wide-ranging. There are so many people in the series, because we are acknowledging they were there. If you can do that, if you are given space to do that, bravo. It didn’t just happen to one group of people,” Freeman shared.

“[With a story like this] you are encouraged to dig. And if you are going to dig, you are going to come up with something.”

Per Variety, co-producer Lori McCreary added: “Morgan’s motto is: ‘Every project has its time and its team.’ I think the universe conspired to have us have this time for this project. It’s very much on our mind now, to be mindful of what we have been through. And make sure the future is brighter. We need to learn – as a planet. As communities around the world.”

