Micheal Rainey Jr. ‘Still in Shock’ After Alleged Assault During Livestream | WATCH Reactions

*Micheal Rainey Jr. expressed his disbelief and distress after an alleged sexual assault incident during a live stream hosted by popular streamer Tylil James. The “Power Book II: Ghost” actor, 23, addressed the situation on his Instagram Stories Monday, stating, “At this point, everyone has seen the video circulating online. I am still in shock and don’t fully know how to process what happened last night. This is an unfortunate situation that I do not condone in any way.”

The incident, which has garnered widespread attention online, involved James’ sister, Jahgee, allegedly groping Rainey during a live broadcast on James’ Twitch channel, “The Tylil Show.”

In the video, Rainey appeared visibly shocked by Jahgee’s actions and promptly left the streamer’s home with his friends.

Rainey emphasized the seriousness of the situation, saying, “I can’t take the incident lightly because I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed. The fact is, sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status. We’re all human, and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves.”

Tylil James, known for his independent podcast, initially attempted to excuse his sister’s behavior by attributing it to her lack of exposure to celebrities. “She never seen somebody that caliber so she started… You see what I’m saying?” he explained during the livestream. However, he later issued a formal apology on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, acknowledging the inappropriateness of Jahgee’s actions.

“After the actions that occurred during my stream last night, I would like to sincerely apologize to Micheal and his family for what took place. My little sister was completely wrong and out of line. What she did was very inappropriate and unacceptable. I am truly embarrassed and disgusted by her actions,” James wrote.

James also mentioned that he would “completely respect” whatever decision Rainey chooses to take regarding the incident and has banned his sister from participating in any future streams.

The question now is will Rainey seek legal action? As of this posting the actor hasn’t responded to that question.

This incident has sparked a broader conversation about the importance of respect and consent, highlighting that sexual assault is a critical issue that transcends gender and status.

