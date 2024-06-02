Megan Thee Stallion Lashes Out as Atlanta Cancels Her Saturday Performance Hours Before Showtime

*Oh well. The much-anticipated Hot Girl Summer Tour of Megan Thee Stallion, featuring GloRilla, was a no-go following persistent water leak issues in downtown Atlanta. According to State Farm Arena, the concert planned for Saturday night was called off.

“After speaking with the Mayor’s office regarding the continued water leak issues affecting downtown Atlanta, the City of Atlanta is unable to accommodate the Megan Thee Stallion performance scheduled for tonight,” an arena spokesperson tweeted.

The decision was highly unexpected as fans were assured of the concert’s continuance until the arena doors opened. The rapper, filming a social media update from inside the arena, expressed her frustration.

“Y’all was acting like I could perform, and now you’re telling me, ‘Oh by the way, when we was trying to fix the pipes, we found another issue, and now some more s— is going on.’ What! They’re playing with me.”

Compounding the inconvenience for the artist’s fans, the Saturday night concert cancellation came only 30 minutes before doors were set to open, intensifying the disappointment after the postponement of Friday night’s concert, which was rescheduled for Sunday.

The continued water leak issues, affecting downtown and Midtown Atlanta, have profoundly impacted residents and businesses across the metro Atlanta area. This has necessitated concert cancellations and more.

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion are being advised to check State Farm Arena’s social media pages for further updates regarding potential rescheduling.

Furthermore, those who purchased tickets for the Friday night concert via Ticketmaster are now eligible for a refund by Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m., easing some of the week’s unforeseen inconveniences.

As the Hot Girl Summer Tour faces this unfortunate setback, fans remain hopeful for a soon-to-be rescheduled performance, keen to witness the iconic artist’s long-anticipated return to Atlanta.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH