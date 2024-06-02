Saturday, June 1, 2024
HomeCelebrity
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Lashes Out as Atlanta Cancels Her Saturday Performance Hours Before Showtime
By Fisher Jack
0

*Oh well. The much-anticipated Hot Girl Summer Tour of Megan Thee Stallion, featuring GloRilla, was a no-go following persistent water leak issues in downtown Atlanta. According to State Farm Arena, the concert planned for Saturday night was called off.

“After speaking with the Mayor’s office regarding the continued water leak issues affecting downtown Atlanta, the City of Atlanta is unable to accommodate the Megan Thee Stallion performance scheduled for tonight,” an arena spokesperson tweeted.

The decision was highly unexpected as fans were assured of the concert’s continuance until the arena doors opened. The rapper, filming a social media update from inside the arena, expressed her frustration.

“Y’all was acting like I could perform, and now you’re telling me, ‘Oh by the way, when we was trying to fix the pipes, we found another issue, and now some more s— is going on.’ What! They’re playing with me.”

Compounding the inconvenience for the artist’s fans, the Saturday night concert cancellation came only 30 minutes before doors were set to open, intensifying the disappointment after the postponement of Friday night’s concert, which was rescheduled for Sunday.

The continued water leak issues, affecting downtown and Midtown Atlanta, have profoundly impacted residents and businesses across the metro Atlanta area. This has necessitated concert cancellations and more.

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion are being advised to check State Farm Arena’s social media pages for further updates regarding potential rescheduling.

Furthermore, those who purchased tickets for the Friday night concert via Ticketmaster are now eligible for a refund by Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m., easing some of the week’s unforeseen inconveniences.

Megan Thee Stallion x Planet Fitness: Mother Fitness
Megan Thee Stallion x Planet Fitness: Mother Fitness

As the Hot Girl Summer Tour faces this unfortunate setback, fans remain hopeful for a soon-to-be rescheduled performance, keen to witness the iconic artist’s long-anticipated return to Atlanta.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
FilmStrip Review: ‘Ezra’ and ‘Young Woman and the Sea’ | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

Lawsuit

Eight Black Men Removed from American Airlines Flight Over Alleged ‘Offensive Body Odor’ Complaint – 3 File Lawsuit | WATCH

Entertainment

Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming