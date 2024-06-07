Michigan Man Who Phoned Into Court for Suspended License Arrested for Never Having One

*Michigan resident Corey Harris went viral recently when a video was shared online showing him joining a Zoom call while driving to a doctor’s office for his court hearing regarding his suspended license.

TMZ reports that when Harris joined his May 15 court hearing via Zoom, the judge was stunned that he was driving with a suspended license. x

“So maybe I don’t understand something,” Washtenaw County Judge J. Cedric Simpson told Harris’ attorney. “This is a driving with a suspended license [case]. And he was just driving. And he didn’t have a license.”

The moment went viral when Harris realized what he had done. Judge Simpson ordered Harris to turn himself in to the Washtenaw County Jail by 6 pm that evening.

It was later reported that a judge had ordered the suspension to be rescinded back in 2022.

After spending two days in jail, Harris attempted to resolve the issue but Judge Simpson obtained records that showed he never even had a valid driver’s license to begin with.

Additionally, Dexerto reports that Harris had an outstanding warrant for his arrest due to driving with a suspended license.

“Let me make it very clear, based on what the court looked at — [Harris] has never had a Michigan license. Ever,” Simpson said during a separate court hearing. “And he has never had a license in the other 49 states and commonwealths that form up this great union. He has never had a license.”

JUST IN: Michigan man who went viral for tuning into court while driving has been arrested *again* as his case takes another turn. Free my man Initially, it was thought that Corey Harris was driving on a suspended license. Then it was believed there was a clerical error. Now,… pic.twitter.com/aLPKp6c4KT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 6, 2024

“He has religiously, every year, gotten a new ID. And so he knows that he doesn’t have a license,” Simpson continued. “And quite frankly, I wish he would have said this at the beginning, and all of this hoopla could have been put aside.”

Attorney Dionne Webster-Cox said Harris “is working diligently to take the steps necessary to get a driver’s license.”

