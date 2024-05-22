Lawsuit Alleges Chauvin Kneeled on Woman’s Neck in Incident Similar to George Floyd Case

*The city of Minneapolis is being sued by a former employee, who alleges former officer Derek Chauvin pinned her to the ground in the same manner he violently handled George Floyd when he killed him in 2020.

At the time, Parry Day was employed by the Public Works Department. Her attorney acknowledges that the woman was drunk and depressed over personal issues during her encounter with Chauvin in Jaunary 2020.

Officer Ellen Jensen and Chauvin arrived on the scene after Day’s minivan had been stuck in the snow for several hours. Day claims Chauvin pulled her from the vehicle and pinned her to the ground with his knee. He used the same maneuver on Floyd four months later, The Associated Press reports.

“Chauvin is the most infamous police officer in Minnesota (if not United States) history,” according to the complaint filed in federal court. “This exacerbates Patty’s emotional suffering and increases the frequency of her flashbacks, as Chauvin’s name is repeatedly in the news.”

Day “wants over $9 million in damages for her injuries, which included a broken tooth, a deep cut that left a scar on her hand, persistent arm and shoulder pain, and psychological issues including anxiety, depression and flashbacks,” per The AP.

“Chauvin and Jensen violently yanked Patty from her vehicle and, without justification, threw her to the ground in the middle of a street, fracturing her tooth, injuring her arm and shoulder, and causing other significant injuries before handcuffing her,” the complaint says. “Chauvin then assumed his signature pose, pressing his knee into the subdued and handcuffed Patty’s back — just as he would later do to snuff the life out of George Floyd — and remaining that way well after Patty was controlled.”

Here’s more from The AP:

Day was charged with drunken driving. A judge ruled that the officers lacked probable cause to arrest her and granted her motion to suppress the evidence. The city attorney’s office then dropped the changes, partly because of the way the officers treated her, the lawsuit says.

According to the lawsuit, Assistant City Attorney Annalise Backstrom told the court then: “I just want to make clear that my office and myself don’t condone the way that the interaction went down in this particular case.”

Chauvin was convicted of the murder of Floyd in 2021.

