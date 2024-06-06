Thursday, June 6, 2024
HomeNews
News

Kevin Costner Refused to Shorten Whitney Houston’s Eulogy Despite CNN’s Request
By Ny MaGee
0
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner attends the Premiere Party For Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” Season 2 at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (May 29, 2019 – Source: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images North America

*In a recent interview, Kevin Costner discussed his friendship with late singer Whitney Houston, with whom he co-starred in “The Bodyguard” three decades ago.

Speaking to the “Armchair Expert” podcast, Costner said the film’s director, Mick Johnson, didn’t want to cast Houston, CBS News reports.

“She’s really smart. That was a movie I probably should have directed. I just thought somebody could do a better job. But he was uncomfortable with her,” Costner told hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

“She was my choice. So I was the actor. I produced it. I picked her,” he added.

“And I don’t know what it was, but we had a moment, and I realized that the world had a higher idea of who we were, so I basically embraced it. I was her imaginary bodyguard,” he said.

“I started to guide her, and I wasn’t trying to usurp my director. But I made a promise to her,” he said, noting that the promise he made to the singer was that the movie would be a hit.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Costner addressed his eulogy for the late singer, who passed away in 2012 at 48, allegedly from an accidental drowning at the Beverly Hilton. According to Costner, he adamantly resisted any attempts to truncate his heartfelt tribute during her televised funeral.

Costner recalled being asked to shorten his speech so CNN could air commercials during the broadcast.

“Somebody said, ‘CNN’s here, they wouldn’t mind if your remarks were kept shorter because they’re going to have commercials.’ And I said, ‘They can get over that. They can play the commercial while I’m talking, I don’t care.'”

Whitney Houston - Depositphotos
Whitney Houston – Depositphotos

“The Bodyguard” raked in nearly $122 million, according to Box Office Mojo, and the title song from the movie’s soundtrack, Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” became a massive hit, earning a Grammy for Record of the Year.

“And that was my promise to her,” Costner said on the podcast. “She’s always gonna love me in the song. I was always gonna keep my promise to her.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Remember When Whitney Houston Threw Shade at MTV for Declining to Air Her ‘You Give Good Love’ Music Video? | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Bishop Lamor Whitehead Pleads for Release from Brooklyn Jail Over Hellish Conditions

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming