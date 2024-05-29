Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Kanye’s Signed ‘F*** Adidas’ Album Goes Up for Auction
By Ny MaGee
Kanye's Signed 'F*** Adidas' Album Goes Up for Auction
Ye album screenshot

*An autographed vinyl LP of Kanye West’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” featuring the inscription “F*CK ADIDAS,” is currently available for auction.

TMZ reports that Moments in Time is putting the album on the market for a minimum of $500,000 USD.

Ye autographed the LP in February while he was in Paris with his wife, Bianca Censori. Fans were waiting outside the couple’s hotel hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar. While surrounding his vehicle, they chanted “F*ck adidas” to show solidarity with West during his fallout with the company over his alleged anti-Semitic remarks. When the hip-hop star stepped out of the car he signed the LP for a hardcore fan.

Per TMZ, the owner of the LP said that he was “bombarded with messages and offers” for the rare piece of hip hop memorabilia after video of the rapper signing it went viral.

Watch the moment via the X/Twitter clip below.

