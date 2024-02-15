Thursday, May 23, 2024
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Good (Don’t Die’) Song Removed from Spotify After Complaint from Donna Summer’s Estate
By Ny MaGee
Yezzy
Kanye West is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

*Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s new song “Good (Don’t Die)” from their “Vultures” album has been removed from Spotify following a complaint from Donna Summer’s estate for “copyright infringement.”

“Good (Don’t Die)” sampled elements of Summer‘s 1977 hit “I Feel Love.” While the electro-pop song is available on other streamers such as Apple Music, Spotify yanked it on Feb 14, Billboard reports.

“Kanye West… asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re sing it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!!” Summer’s estate wrote in an Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, rockstar Ozzy Osbourne also denied West’s request to sample one of his tracks.

“We get so many requests for these songs,” Ozzy’s wife/manager Sharon Osbourne told Billboard. “And when we saw that request, we just said no way… We’ve been in touch with his team … And it’s also an issue of having respect for another artist.”

In related news, FUGA, the distributor for Ye’s “Vulture’s” album, wants to take it down from all platforms. 

Per Billboard, FUGA is “a business-to-business tech and distribution platform for labels – according to information available in YouTube’s content management system,” the outlet writes. 

“Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Billboard. “Exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business, we declined to do so.”

The spokesperson continued, “On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems.”

