Kai Cenat Responds to Criticism Following North West’s Birthday Celebration
By Ny MaGee
*Kim Kardashian invited popular video game streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat to her daughter North West’s 11th birthday party, sparking criticism on social media from users who labeled Kai as “creepy” after he posted a photo of himself with the child.

Complex reports that Kai, 22, is North’s “favorite” streamer. A photo of him and the Northie went viral online, prompting criticism from people who said it was “weird” that a “grown ass man” was invited in the first place.

“Idgaf who my daughter favorite streamer is. Aint no grown ass man coming to her birthday party,” one person tweeted.

Kai clapped back,”Everybody who literally made yesterday weird, you’re being so weird, bro,” he said. “Not gonna lie, everybody who made yesterday a weird thing… First thing’s first, bro, I’m North’s favorite streamer, bro. So yesterday, all she wanted to do was meet me. That was it, literally! So, anybody who’s making it weird like, that’s the weirdest thing ever.”

North West celebrated her 11th birthday on June 15 and her mother hosted a party for her friends at the American Dream mall in New Jersey. Kai was a special guest.

“We had a great time yesterday,” he shared after the event, noting that countless children watch his content and want to meet him.

“I met Kim Kardashian! I met North, she’s great, bro. She has a good group of friends around her, everything was great, bro,” he said. “The vlog drops tomorrow, it’s going to be 30 minutes plus, so if y’all wanna see how the day went yesterday, it was epic.”

Kim posted a IG story of Kai Cenat having a grand ol’ time at North’s birthday party — watch the clip below.

The proud mother of four also shared an Instagram post (see below) celebrating her eldest child, writing “Thank God for you, Happy 11th birthday my sweet girl North. I love you so so so much.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

