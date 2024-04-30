Issa Rae Taps Keke Palmer and SZA to Lead Cast of Her New Comedy Movie

*Issa Rae has tapped Keke Palmer and SZA to headline her new comedy movie.

The plot is under wraps, but the flick was inspired by Palmer and SZA’s recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, Deadline reports.

The movie originated from the CoCre lab at Sony Pictures, a partnership between ColorCreative and Columbia Pictures that nurtures original concepts from diverse screenwriters for major studio productions.

Lawrence Lamont, the director of Rap Sh!t, will lead the project, while Syreeta Singleton, the series showrunner, will write the screenplay for TriStar Pictures. A release date has not yet been announced, so we’ll keep you updated as more information about this project becomes available.

In the meantime, we reported earlier that Palmer is set to release a new memoir, “Master of Me,” noting in an Instagram post that this seems “like the right time to put my thoughts to paper.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

“Oh yes, the Virgo speaks. I’m not sure the next time I’ll write a book but this seemed like the right time to put my thoughts to paper,” Palmer captioned the unveiling of the book cover (see the IG post below).

She also admitted… “Writing this book scares me.”

“When you write a book you are sharing who you are and what you are going through at that time. I’ve learned so much about myself this past year and though we don’t know each other and live unique lives, I feel we experience more of the same themes than we know.”

Palmer added, “Our life doesn’t always work out the way we think it will. I’m excited to share the next chapter of my ever-growing journey in life with you all. I get real; the pain, the joy, the triumph, I’m not the same person anymore. I look at everything differently and that’s okay, we are the first generation with documented evidence of us growing in real time. The fear and awareness of that can be quite crippling, but I’m not afraid to check the temperature in every era.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Keke Palmer ‘Excited to Share Next Chapter’ in New Memoir ‘Master of Me’