Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Hulk Hogan Accused of Replacing Black Brand Ambassador with White Woman
By Ny MaGee
Hulk Hogan and influencer Essence Jenai
Essence Jenai and Hulk Hogan / TikTok screenshot

*A social media influencer claims Hulk Hogan fired her as a brand ambassador for his Real American Beer after realizing she was Black. 

TikTok user Essence Jenai shared her experience with the WWE star in multiple posts on July 6th. As The Jasmine Brand reports, she revealed that she was hired through a booking agency as a brand ambassador for Hogan’s new beer. Her one-week contract included appearances at various promotional events. However, after her first in-person meeting with Hogan, she was fired.

In one post, Jenai shared videos of herself posing with Hulk Hogan, 70, and creating content for Real American Beer. But he allegedly terminated her contract after meeting Jenai in person and realizing she was a Black woman. Jenai claims she was replaced with a White woman.

“POV: Hulk Hogan paid you to be a brand ambassador and canceled your contract the next day because he realized you were a BLACK brand ambassador,” she posted. 

In a separate post, Essence Jenai shared a text exchange, presumably with the person who booked her, which read: “Essence, you didn’t do anything wrong at all. In fact, I’m sure you did great. But this client wants us to cancel the rest of the events this week. I’m really sorry!” 

@essencejenai @Hulk Hogan thanks for making it clear that you don’t work with BLACK brand ambassadors. #fypage #hulkhogan #brandambassador ♬ Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song) – BossMan Dlow

Essence suggested she was not given a truthful explanation as she shared images she claims were taken “the next day,” showing Hogan continuing the campaign with White women ambassadors.

Hulk Hogan has not publicly responded to the situation, but it’s worth noting that similar controversies have occurred in the past. In 2015, he was fired from WWE after a recording surfaced of him repeatedly using the n-word. However, the organization reinstated him in 2018.

According to Marc Lamont Hill, Hogan called Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson the n-word and “sambo” in a separate recording.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Hulk Hogan Says He Was Suicidal Over N-Word Scandal: ‘I’m Not A Racist’ (Watch)

