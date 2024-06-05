Grammy Winner and American Idol Alum Mandisa Dies at 47 Due to Complications of Class III Obesity | VIDEO

*The music world is mourning the loss of Grammy winner and “American Idol” alum Mandisa, whose cause of death has been revealed. According to an autopsy report, the talented singer died of complications related to class III obesity at the age of 47.

The report noted that Mandisa, found deceased in her home by friends on April 18, was last known to be alive approximately three weeks before. The manner of death has been categorized as natural.

Class III obesity, also known as severe obesity, is a condition defined by the Cleveland Clinic as having a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher, or a BMI of 35 or higher along with obesity-related health conditions. This serious health issue significantly impacts a person’s quality of life and can lead to various fatal complications.

“Yesterday, Mandisa was found in her home deceased,” a representative for Mandisa confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement dated April 19. “At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Mandisa’s journey to fame began in Citrus Heights, California, where she studied music in college. She became a household name as a beloved contestant on season five of American Idol, securing a spot in the top 9 alongside notable names like Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Chris Daughtry, Paris Bennett, Elliott Yamin, and winner Taylor Hicks.

Her debut album, True Beauty, released in 2007, made waves in the music industry by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart, making her the first new female artist to achieve this milestone. This accomplishment also earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album.

Despite her professional success, Mandisa faced significant personal struggles, particularly with her mental health and weight. She openly shared the impact these battles had on her life, including how they led her to turn to food for comfort, resulting in significant weight gain and becoming increasingly reclusive.

“You’re battling shame, and you don’t want to leave the house,” Mandisa revealed in a candid interview. “I didn’t leave the house, for the most part. When I got up, I went downstairs, sat in the recliner, and I watched television nonstop. The only time I left was when I got tired of pizza delivery and decided to get McDonald’s.”

Mandisa’s death serves as a poignant reminder of the complex interplay between mental health and physical health, highlighting the urgent need for awareness and support for those struggling with severe obesity and its associated conditions.

As her family, friends, and fans grieve her sudden loss, Mandisa’s legacy will undoubtedly live on through her music and the inspiration she provided to countless individuals. Her life story, marked by both triumph and hardship, stands as a testament to her resilience and talent, reminding us of the importance of compassion and support for those facing similar struggles.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

