GA State Rep Angela Moore Responds to Delta Sigma Theta Membership Scandal and Married Name Controversy | WATCH

*Days after doubt surfaced about her membership in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Georgia State Representative Angela Moore is speaking on the controversy.

In an interview with WSBTV’s Audrey Washington, Moore initially voiced regret over putting her constituents through the ordeal.

“I’m so sorry that we had to take you through this. This is not something that I wanted to go on,” she told Washington before putting the blame on her name change following her divorce as the source behind the trouble. Although revealing her formerly married name would be a step toward clarification, the politician did not divulge the information.

“I refuse to tell what my former married name was,” she stated.

Moore’s tight-lipped reply marks the latest development surrounding her Greek status. Moore, who represents District 91 in DeKalb and Rockdale counties, recently ran for reelection against Dee Haigler, who she defeated in May. During the election, Haigler ignited the situation when she accused Moore of misrepresenting her connection to the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, citing several social media posts claiming membership.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Executive Director Dorcas Washington got into the situation via a statement confirming Moore’s non-membership.

“We conducted an extensive review of our membership records and conferred with the alleged initiation chapter. We can confirm that Ms. Angela Moore is not, and has not ever been, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.,” Dorcas Washington explained.

Moore’s standing in the community does not stop with the Delta controversy. The representative used her WSBTV interview to address further allegations thrown her way, Among the claims were those surrounding Moore’s professional background as an OBGYN as well as her status as a veteran.

Clarifying her position, Moore confessed that she is not an OBGYN herself, she validated that she does have experience working in the field of OBGYN medicine.

As for her veteran status, she put it more on coming from a family with a strong military background, adding that all the male members of her clan are veterans. Moore herself is not a veteran, she admitted.

In many ways, Moore’s less-than-truthful ways could be a major obstacle in her political career. However, the Peach State representative left no doubt in her two-word response on whether the claims leveled at her would hinder her ability to serve her constituents.

“Absolutely not,” Moore said while standing by the notion of her qualifications and dedication to her job remaining unaffected amidst her current trials and tribulations.

