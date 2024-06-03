Eminem Faces Backlash for Mocking Megan Thee Stallion Shooting in New Track ‘Houdini’

*Eminem faces backlash on social media for mocking the Megan Thee Stallion shooting in his new song, “Houdini.”

In the song, the rapper says: “If I was to ask for Megan Thee / Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat? / I don’t know but I’m glad to be.”

As you know, this is in reference to the July 2020 shooting involving Meghan and her ex-boyfriend Tory Lanez.

Black Twitter users expressed outrage over the lyric, highlighting the irony given the history of hip-hop artists demeaning Black women in their music (and being celebrated for it). This raises questions about the genre’s portrayal of Black women over the past five decades. Considering Eminem’s status as the greatest rapper of all time (a designation given to him by Black hip-hop fans), why are we surprised by his controversial lyrics?

“Is it too much to ask that as we enter Black music month in a few days that folks not allow Eminem to make light of Megan, a BW who was a victim of gun violence, to be targeted in a song by a white rapper?” one critic wrote in response via X. “Folks are too comfortable disrespecting Black women.”

“If you’re offended by the Megan thee Stallion line in Eminem’s #Houdini, you clearly don’t understand/know who Slim Shady is – the whole purpose is that he makes fun of everybody,” another person wrote via X. “It ain’t that deep and it’s a good line. This isn’t a diss.”

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has announced that her long-awaited third studio album, simply titled Megan, will be released on June 28.

The news comes after she released a series of snake-themed singles, “Cobra,” “Boa,” and “Hiss.”

Speaking to L’Officiel cover story, Megan said, “This is just what everybody sees right now. Renewal, rebirth: that is the whole concept of this [album],” she clarified. “We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in western culture. Snakes represent rebirth, spirituality. I’m not really a person that’s like, Oh my God, sunshine and just super bubbly, happy. I like darker things. I like things that are a little scary. I like things that are unique. I picked the snake because… it’s kind of like an antihero.”

