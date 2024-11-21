Subscribe
Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, and Chris Mason Unpack Roles in HBO’s ‘Dune: Prophecy’ | EUR Video Exclusive

Dune:
Screenshot of Josh Heuston, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina & Chris Mason

*In an exclusive interview, we spoke with Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, and Chris Mason about their intriguing roles in the HBO original series “Dune: Prophecy.” 

Sarah-Sofie takes on the role of Princess Ynez Corrino, a fiercely independent heir to the throne grappling with the immense pressures of royalty while preparing to study with the Sisterhood. Josh portrays Constantine Corrino, the Emperor’s illegitimate son, caught in a tumultuous struggle between seeking his father’s validation and succumbing to his own indulgences. Chris stars as Keiran Atreides, a royal swordmaster torn between the corruption of the court and the weight of his storied family name. 

“From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit,” per the official logline. 

We asked Chris, Sarah-Sofie, and Josh how their characters’ journeys reflect or challenge the themes of power and loyalty in the complex world of “Dune.”

“I play Princess Ynez and she is the heir to the Golden Lion Throne, dealing with everything that comes with that. I think for her is finding her own power throughout the show,” Boussnina said. “She’s born into power, but figuring out how she’s going to use that power in a way that feels good in herself, I think, is her journey.”

YouTube video

Chris said Keiran’s “relationship with power is interesting because he has a certain view of how power is used in the universe.” 

“As far as the name Atreides goes, they’re not in a position of power in our show,” he added. “So it’s an interesting journey that he’s going to go on. Loyalty is something that’s important to him. As long as he feels like he’s being loyal to the correct cause.”

Boussnina said loyalty “is one of the things that is most important to Ynez because of the way she lives.”

“She doesn’t trust a lot of people,” she added, “and her circle of people that really knows her is very, very small. But those in it, she’s very, very loyal to,” including Constantine.

Heuston said Constantine is “battling between trying to create his own legacy and reputation, despite having a bunch of flaws and vices, whether it be partying or whatever other nonsense he can get into.”

Dune: Prophecy poster
Credit: MAX

Constantine, “at his core,” is fiercely loyal to Ynez, Heuston explained. “His loyalty to Inez is probably his priority,” he added. 

Watch our full conversation with Sarah-Sofie, Josh, and Chris below.

“Dune: Prophecy” debuted November 17 on HBO and is available to stream on Max. New episodes air weekly on Sunday.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea Tease What Fans Can Expect in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ | EUR Video Exclusive

 

