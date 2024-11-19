Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea Tease What Fans Can Expect in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ | EUR Video Exclusive

*We caught up with Jade Anouka and Chloe Lea who shared insight into their captivating roles in the debut season of HBO’s “Dune: Prophecy.”

“From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit,” per the official logline.

Chloe takes on the role of Sister Lila, a young acolyte whose profound empathy and upbringing within the Sisterhood set her apart. Meanwhile, Jade portrays Sister Theodosia, a fiercely loyal and ambitious acolyte who found refuge in the Sisterhood during a pivotal moment in her life. In this exclusive, the actors discuss the complex dynamics of their characters who bring new layers to the epic saga.

“She has a very daunting, big decision to make, which means that she questions everything that she’s ever known and everything she’s ever trusted,” said Chloe of Sister Lila’s journey.

“I feel like she has a lot of conflicting opinions about this big choice that she’s being forced to make. It’s a journey of self-discovery and also of fulfillment and finding your purpose in the world. That’s what I feel Leila is trying to figure out,” she added.

Jade’s character Sister Theodosia has an intense loyalty to Valya Harkonnen, portrayed by Emily Watson. So how does this impact her relationship with the Sisterhood?

“I think she’s very much an outsider and the Sisterhood and Valya particularly enable her to feel seen. I think that’s something a lot of us can relate to. Feeling othered and then somebody seeing you, really seeing you. I think that’s what the Sisterhood is for her” she explained. “However, her feeling like an outsider makes it quite difficult for her to connect with the other sisters and form any sort of meaningful bonds or relationships. Her loyalty is definitely to Valya. I think with the other sisters in the Sisterhood, she keeps that sort of arm’s length.”

In addition to Lea, Anouka, and Watson, the series stars Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Edward Davis, Jihae, Tabu, Jessica Barden, and Emma Canning.

Created by showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, “Dune: Prophecy” premiered November 17. New episodes drop weekly on Sunday on HBO Max.

Watch our full conversation with Chloe and Jade below.

