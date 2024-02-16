Thursday, May 23, 2024
HomeStyle
Events

Creative Jenius Report Hosts 3rd Installation of BLACKSTAGE NYFW FW24 Celebrating Black Icons in Fashion | PICs
By Fisher Jack
0
BLACKSTAGE - Johnny Wright, Queen Latifah, CJ South & EL - Photo: Sekou Luke for Creative Jenius Report
BLACKSTAGE – Johnny Wright, Queen Latifah, CJ South & EL – Photo: Sekou Luke for Creative Jenius Report

*(New York, NY) — Creative Jenius Report – the innovative industry resource, platform, and hub for Black behind-the-scenes creative professionals – hosted the third installation of its exclusive NYFW party experience, BLACKSTAGE celebrating the contributions of Black Icons in Fashion last night at the chic DUMBO House in Brooklyn.  

This year’s BLACKSTAGE event featured a collective of Black creatives who are pushing boundaries and who have made a significant impact on cultural trends, breaking new ground in fashion including male supermodel Alton Mason; Harper’s Bazaar Style Director at Large Carlos Nazario; celebrity make-up artist Sir John; and celebrity hairstylist Jawara Wauchope. Additionally, guests partied to the sounds of international DJs Wemi and Khalil.

Notable Guests included: Queen Latifah, Duckie Confetti, Miss Lawrence, Johnny Wright, Flo Ngala, iCon Billingsley, Derrick Monroe, and Terrell Jones.

Founded in 2022, by executive producer CJ South, BLACKSTAGE was created to highlight the work of the creatives behind-the-scenes and on the runways of the industry’s top fashion shows and campaigns, making them an essential part of this $1.7 Trillion fashion industry.

“Black creativity is the driving force of our culture but black creatives are often unseen and uncelebrated. As a backstage producer working in fashion, I see first-hand the unsung contributions from black creatives and I wanted to curate a moment that brings us together to honor and SEE each other,” said CJ South. “BLACKSTAGE is a celebration of our impact, importance, and ingenuity.”

BLACKSTAGE - iCON Billingsley
BLACKSTAGE – iCON Billingsley / Photo: Sekou Luke for Creative Jenius Report
BLACKSTAGE - Akeem Smith, Kelly, Joe Morris, and Carlos Nazario
BLACKSTAGE – Akeem Smith, Kelly, Joe Morris, and Carlos Nazario / Photo: Sekou Luke for Creative Jenius Report
LACKSTAGE - Miss Lawrence
BLACKSTAGE – Miss Lawrence / Photo: Sekou Luke for Creative Jenius Report

In its inaugural year, BLACKSTAGE celebrated several fashion and beauty legends, such as celebrity nail artist Dawn Sterling, Designer and Creative Director for Theophilio, Edvin Thompson, renowned celebrity hairstylist Jawara Wauchope, and famed makeup artist Raisa Flowers. Also, that same year, BLACKSTAGE was featured in NYLON’s Best Party Photos NYFW list.  The following year, the organization highlighted icons Vogue Magazine Visuals Director David R. Lipford, celebrity makeup artist Jamal Scott, fashion stylist Jan-Michael Quammie and supermodel Alton Mason.  

What is Creative Jenius Report?
Creative Jenius Report is an innovative platform that focuses on behind-the-scenes creative professionals that shape today’s pop culture experiences.  Through original content, unique activations and robust social media properties, the platform amplifies the artistic journeys of disciplines as diverse as art direction, choreography, dance, styling, photography, videography, hair, makeup, and many more.   For more about Creative Jenius Report, visit Essence, where it was featured as a “new content platform that freshly focuses on Black creatives.”
source: flowerspragency

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Good (Don’t Die’) Song Removed from Spotify After Complaint from Donna Summer’s Estate

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
She Came in HOT! Takeaways from Fani Willis’ Stunning Testimony in Georgia | WATCH
Next article
R&B/jazz Keyboardist Vassal Benford Issues An Offering of Love: ‘Dedication Song’ | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

Entertainment

Terrence Howard Claims Ownership of Pioneering Virtual Reality Patent

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Has Intense Confrontation with Security at Cannes Premiere | WATCH

Beef

50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Lands At Netflix Amid New (Diddy) Assault Allegations from Model | VIDEOs

Diddy

Diddy’s Apology Video Sparks Social Media Firestorm – Kelly Price Faces Backlash for Offering Prayers | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming