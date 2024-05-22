Chet Hanks Schools Dad Tom Hanks on Drake-Kendrick ‘Beef’

*Chet Hanks had to school his famous father Tom Hanks about the beef between rapers Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

As PEOPLE reports, Chet shared a screenshot of their conversation on his Instagram Stories. In one text message, Hanks asked his son … “Big Main, can you explain the Drake/ Kendrick Lamar feud to me?”

Chet responds, “Yeah, so Drake and this other dude J Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the ‘Big 3’ in rap. Then Kendrick put out a song saying, ‘F— the Big 3, it’s just big ME initiating the beef.”

He continued by noting that Lamar called the Canadian rapper a “dead beat dad” and a “pedophile.”

“But literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drakes diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drakes entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealing Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be false,” Chet wrote.

“Drake came back and was like, ‘hahaha I gotcho ass I had people give you false info to make you look stupid,’” Chet continued.

“It didn’t even matter,” he added. “Cuz then Kendrick just dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in on labeling Drake a pedophile.”

Tom responded, “Holy cow! These are fighting words.”

When the “Forrest Gump” star asked, “People taking sides?? Who’s winning??” Chet replied, “Did you not just read what I said,” he wrote with laughing emojis.

Read Chet and Tom’s full text exchange below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Track Claims No. 1 Spot

