Tuesday, May 21, 2024
HomeHip HopBeef
Beef

Chet Hanks Schools Dad Tom Hanks on Drake-Kendrick ‘Beef’
By Ny MaGee
0
Chet Hanks, Dad Tom Hanks
Chet Hanks, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson & Truman Hanks at the premiere for AppleTV’s Masters of the Air at the Mann Village Theatre. Picture: Paul Smith/Featureflash/Depositphotos

*Chet Hanks had to school his famous father Tom Hanks about the beef between rapers Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

As PEOPLE reports, Chet shared a screenshot of their conversation on his Instagram Stories. In one text message, Hanks asked his son … “Big Main, can you explain the Drake/ Kendrick Lamar feud to me?”

Chet responds, “Yeah, so Drake and this other dude J Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the ‘Big 3’ in rap. Then Kendrick put out a song saying, ‘F— the Big 3, it’s just big ME initiating the beef.”

He continued by noting that Lamar called the Canadian rapper a “dead beat dad” and a “pedophile.”

“But literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drakes diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drakes entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealing Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be false,” Chet wrote.

Kendrick Lamar & Drake - Getty
Kendrick Lamar & Drake – Getty

“Drake came back and was like, ‘hahaha I gotcho ass I had people give you false info to make you look stupid,’” Chet continued.

“It didn’t even matter,” he added. “Cuz then Kendrick just dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in on labeling Drake a pedophile.”

Tom responded, “Holy cow! These are fighting words.”

When the “Forrest Gump” star asked, “People taking sides?? Who’s winning??” Chet replied, “Did you not just read what I said,” he wrote with laughing emojis.

Read Chet and Tom’s full text exchange below.

Chet Hanks Schools Dad Tom Hanks on Drake-Kendrick 'Beef'
screenshot
Chet Hanks Schools Dad Tom Hanks on Drake-Kendrick 'Beef'
screenshot

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Track Claims No. 1 Spot

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
One Dead and At Least 71 Injured After Severe Turbulence Hits Singapore Airlines Flight | Video from Inside Aircraft

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Diddy

Diddy’s Apology Video Sparks Social Media Firestorm – Kelly Price Faces Backlash for Offering Prayers | WATCH

Celebrity

Simone Biles Straight Went There on Her Husband’s Haters: ‘Respectfully, F*** Off!’ | VIDEO

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Apologizes for Assaulting Cassie Ventura: ‘I was F***ed Up. I Hit Rock Bottom’ | WATCH’

Style

Rev. Al Sharpton and Girlfriend Aisha McShaw Dazzle at Met Gala w/McShaw’s Designs + Celebrate Seven-Year Romance | PICs

Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Empowers with ‘Strength of a Woman’ Festival & Summit | PICs

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming