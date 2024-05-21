Announcing the Spotlight Screenings at the 2024 American Black Film Festival

*Check out all the new content showing at this year’s American Black Film Festival!

“UnPrisoned” season two *world premiere

Join the world premiere screening of the second season of Hulu’s heartfelt dramedy “UnPrisoned,” starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, followed by a fireside chat with executive producers Washington and Tracy McMillan. In season two, the Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.

“Down in the Valley” *premiere

Down in the Valley,” a documentary series inspired by the vibrant world of “P-Valley,” set to air in 2024. The six-half-hour episode series hosted, and executive produced by Nicco Annan (“P-Valley”) will take viewers on a tantalizing tour of the Deep South, unveiling a complex South that is equal parts poignant, joyful, and magical.

“Found”

Be the first to see the heart-pounding season two premiere of NBC’s hit crime drama series “Found.” Following will be an intimate conversation with co-showrunner/executive producer Sonay Hoffman and stars Arlen Escarpeta (“Zeke”) and Gabrielle Walsh (“Lacey”). PR specialist Gabi Mosley (Shanola Hampton) and her team are dedicated to finding missing people. But Gabi has a chilling secret – she’s locked up her childhood kidnapper Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) in the basement to help her crack every case. Now Sir has escaped and is on the loose. And her biggest secret is now her biggest threat.

“Affion Crockett Presents Microphone Masters: Comedy, Community, and Collaboration”

“Affion Crockett Presents Microphone Masters: Comedy, Community, and Collaboration” moderated by Talitha Watkins, President & Head of ColorCreative, with panelists Crockett, Actor, Comedian, and Producer; Delmar Washington, Director and Producer; and Keesha Boyd, VP, Entertainment Products, Comcast and Executive Producer for the Black Experience on Xfinity. Enjoy a full episode screening and discussion centering on the creative process and collaborative work in bringing this 3-part stand-up comedy docuseries to life. Gain exclusive insights into the team’s process and goals to uplift emerging comedic talent and the partnership with Black Experience on Xfinity to further the mission of growing opportunities for Black storytellers and filmmakers.

“Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys” *world premiere

The definitive documentary on Wu-Tang Clan founding member Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The film explores how Russell Tyrone Jones created ODB, a Hip Hop alter ego superhero that would ultimately consume him. Featuring interviews with Mariah Carey, Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, family members, and more.

“Devil in a Blue Dress”

It’s 1948 and Los Angeles is booming, but Easy Rawlins (Denzel Washington) has seen better days. He’s just been fired and he’s got house payments to make, so when Easy is offered a job locating the mysterious Daphne Monet (Jennifer Beals), he doesn’t waste much time saying yes. Now he finds himself drawn into a web of murder, blackmail, brutal cops, and corrupt city politics. “Devil In A Blue Dress” also stars Tom Sizemore as DeWitt Albright, who hustles Easy into this dangerous game, and Don Cheadle as Mouse, Easy’s extremely volatile friend. Reminiscent of film noir, this stylish production is based on the book by Walter Mosley. Directed by Carl Franklin with a screenplay by Franklin.

Black & Unlimited Fatherhood Project Director’s Showcase

Three unique and profound films centered on Black fatherhood, screen as a part of the ABFF and Walmart initiative to celebrate Black fathers, and amplify the presence of Black men in their families and communities. Q&A to follow. Films:

“After These Messages” (25:52 min), written and directed by Khalid Abdulqaadir

“Black Santa” (10:03 min), written and directed by Travis Wood

“It Takes A Village” (13:36 min), written and directed by: Joshua Kissi

For late registration there are a few splash passes still remaining – click here for passes.

Join the #NICECROWD on all social platforms.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ABFF’s Opening Night Announcement