Alix Lapri on Effie’s Journey in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: She’s Always Been a Survivor | EURexclusiveWATCH

*Few characters fascinate audiences like Effie Morales, portrayed by the talented Alix Lapri, in the gripping world of the STARZ hit crime-drama “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Fans eagerly anticipate diving deeper into Effie’s background and motivations as the final season unfolds. Lapri recently shared insights into Effie’s struggles, relationships, and the dualities that define her character with EUR.

Effie’s character is a complex mix of ambition and survival instincts. According to Lapri, Effie is torn between her love for school and the harsh realities of “the game.” When asked who and what Effie wants, “a little bit of both, for sure,” Lapri explained.

“In terms of Cane (Woody McClain) and Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), they both have one of her heartstrings. But as far as school and ‘the life’ goes, her heart will always be with school. School is something that she’s been longing for. It’s what she sees for her future. And the game is just kind of a vessel that she needs to be able to get there. So, kind of split between both, but it’ll always be school.”

This season, viewers will see Effie stepping up and taking on more assertive roles, which will push her out of her comfort zone.

“She’s always been a boss,” Lapri responds. “But this season, she’s stepping into roles that are uncomfortable for her. It’s not a place that she wants to be, but it’s a place that she has to be for now to survive and reach that end goal.”

One of the most compelling aspects of Effie’s story is her relationships with Tariq and Cane. These relationships are fraught with tension and emotional complexity. Lapri noted,

“With Cane, he’s made it clear that not even to Effie, just on the show in general, he will take somebody out for somebody he loves. And you don’t need to say please; he will do that. And his heart works in that way. So I feel like she has been disappointed by a lot of people in the past, including Tariq. And they both disappointed each other. So it’s definitely not one-sided. But right now, she believes that Cane is somebody, or starting to believe that Cane is somebody that she can depend on.”

Trust is a rare commodity in Effie’s world, and her alliances are uneasy at best.

“The closest thing that comes to that is Cane because they have each other’s backs right now. They’re both going through a hell of a lot, so they’re both kind of filling those gaps with things that each other needs. As far as everybody else goes, I think it is extremely shaky, and she knows that. She’s definitely never green to who is not in her corner,” elaborated Lapri.

Effie’s relationship with the formidable Noma is another strategic piece on the chessboard. While school remains Effie’s ultimate focus, navigating her dangerous alliance with Noma is crucial.

“Noma is a piece Effie needs to maneuver to get to where she wants to be,” Lapri noted. “Effie’s playing her role until she finds an opportunity to get out.”

Reflecting on Effie’s arc over the past three seasons, Lapri expressed her admiration for the “Power Book II: Ghost” character’s growth.

“I’ve loved seeing Effie open up a bit more,” she said. “She was just a girl entering a world she didn’t fully understand. Now, she’s more confident, more sure of herself, even if she still carries some remorse.”

Power Book II: Ghost” stars Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and Michael Ealy as “Detective Don Carter.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” airs on Fridays on STARZ.

