‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Sneak Peek: Mia X Remembers Magnolia Shorty | Watch

*We have a sneak peek exclusive clip from an all-new episode of WE tv’s “Hip Hop Homicides,” premiering Thursday, November 17 at 9:00pm ET/PT.

Per the network’s official synopsis: From Pop Smoke to XXXTentacion, the series takes a closer look at these shocking crimes, with the hope of providing loved ones and fans with the closure they seek. Dissecting the facts, exploring leads and featuring exclusive one-on-one interviews with those closest to the fallen…the series taps into artists such as French Montana, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Vic Mensa and many more, who share valuable insights throughout the season. The streets were talking, but no one was listening…until now.

The series hails from Executive Producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mona Scott-Young, and episodes debut on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following their premiere on WE tv. In this week’s episode, host Van Lathan examines the murder of New Orleans rapper, Magnolia Shorty. Was the murder of beloved New Orleans Rapper, Magnolia Shorty, whose voice was sampled on Drake’s 2018 smash hit “In My Feelings”, a crime of passion? Or a gang-related hit? Did the choices she made in her private life put her into the line of fire?

Get a sneak peek of what’s to come via the YouTube clip above.

“Hip Hop Homicides” aims to provide an added layer to consider by taking a ‘big picture’ look at the epidemic of violence in hip-hop.

Lathan serves as the host of the show and the premiere episode kicked off on Nov. 3 with the Pop Smoke case. The rapper was gunned down in the Hollywood Hills in what was first labeled a “robbery gone wrong”… but the scene lacked the usual signs of forced entry and ransacking associated with those crimes. Was it a targeted hit?

Tune in to the third episode of “Hip Hop Homicides” titled “Magnolia Shorty” which premieres Thursday, November 17 at 9:00PM ET/PT on WE tv. In the meantime, watch the super teaser of the new series below.