Cast of ‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Talk New Animated Series on Paramount+ | EUR Exclusive

*Paramount+ debuted the original animated series, “Transformers: Earthspark” on Friday, Nov. 11, with the first 10 episodes of the premiere season to stream exclusively on the platform in the U.S. and Canada.

Per the news release, “Transformers: Earthspark” introduces a new generation of Transformers robots called Terrans – the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth – and together with the humans who welcome them in and care for them, they’ll redefine what it means to be a family.

The previously announced voice cast of “Transformers: Earthspark” includes Sydney Mikayla (“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”), Zion Broadnax (“Day Shift”), Benny Latham (“Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church”), Jon Jon Briones (“Ratched”), Kathreen Khavari (“Dead End: Paranormal Park”), Zeno Robinson (“Big City Greens”), Danny Pudi (“Community”), Alan Tudyk (“Resident Alien”), Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”), Cissy Jones (“The Owl House”) and Diedrich Bader (“Better Things”).

Check out the trailer below.

The animated series is created and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski (“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”) and executive produced by Ant Ward (“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”).

“Transformers: Earthspark” will debut overseas beginning in November on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon channels around the world.

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke exclusively with Zion, Sydney, Kathreen, Zenoabout and Cissy about their experience voicing the series as well as producers Dale and Ant who shared what they’re most excited about fans experiencing with this latest installment in the Transformers-verse. Check out my conversation with the group via the clips below.