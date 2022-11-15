Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Magic Johnson Partners with GM to Give 800 Detroit Families Food | Video

By Ny MaGee
*Magic Johnson and General Motors teamed up over the weekend to feed about 800 Detroit families at Second Ebenezer Church.

The former NBA star gave back to the community on Saturday when the Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s foundation hosted a “Feed the Children” giveaway. Per Click On Detroit, each family received a voucher that allowed them to get a 25 lb box of food, a 15 lb box of personal items, Avon products, coats, books and a turkey for the holiday.

“This is a great opportunity. … They were saying that they were giving toys and stuff away,” said Detroit resident Lawanda Sampson, via The Detroit News. “They’re going to be happy, you know they’re happy for anything they can get.”

Detroit resident Tiffany Calhoun, 34, said the giveaway was going to help her and her disabled son.

“When some of the jobs got cut down, or they start cutting down on staff and stuff like that, we haven’t been able to all the way get back up on our feet,” Calhoun said. “The way we cook and ration our food it’ll probably help us for the whole month.”

“I’m so happy. I’m so blessed because I didn’t know what was gonna happen. This is not just celebrating the holiday this is just feeding every day,” she added. 

“Let me just say thank you to all of you incredible volunteers who came out to bless someone else to be unselfish to make a family happy during their time of need,” said Johnson at the event. 

“Mr. Johnson and the Magic Johnson Foundation host the Magic Johnson Holiday Hope. So we’re hosting the home, where Mr. Johnson is from — the state of Michigan,” said Shane Jenkins, director of community relations for the Magic Johnson Foundation. “We’re hosting 800 families in the Detroit area to ensure that they have a holiday this year and have the resources that they need.”

Second Ebeneezer Church is dedicated to serving underserved families in the community and it partners with the Magic Johnson Foundation because “they know the families who are in need,” Jenkins said.

“It’s a very trying time now,” Jenkins said. “And so it just brings us a lot of joy and more happiness and just seeing the families, how appreciative they are in the smiles on their face.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

