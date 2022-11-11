‘Behind The Music’ Returns with New Episodes About Jennifer Lopez, Remy Ma and Boy George | Trailer

*The groundbreaking music docuseries “Behind The Music” is set to return with all new episodes produced by MTV Entertainment Studios for Paramount+.

Per the network’s news release, the series premieres exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, Nov. 29, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Boy George, Jason Aldean and Remy Ma. Additionally, seven remastered episodes spotlighting iconic artists Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan, Hootie & the Blowfish, Mötley Crüe, Pink and TLC will drop the same day.

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the series, check it out below.

Additionally, check out previews of upcoming episodes on JLo., Remy Ma, and Boy George.

Per the news release, below are the loglines for new episodes:

After three decades, Jennifer Lopez is at the very top of her game and shows no signs of slowing down. J.Lo reflects on key moments of her iconic career in music, film and fashion while celebrating her present with husband Ben Affleck.

B oy George reflects on his meteoric rise from outcast to ‘80s global superstar with Culture Club. A tumultuous love affair, intense fame and addiction almost destroyed his career – b ut 40 years on, he remains an LGBTQ+ pop icon.

Jason Aldean is a small-town kid turned country superstar who never backed down in life, and changed the country music genre forever.

Remy Ma shares her journey to becoming the queen of New York hip hop. Her road to fame with the Terror Squad was paved with loss – a prison sentence almost ended it all – but her comeback inspired millions.

These four artists join the star-studded lineup of original “Behind The Music” episodes on Paramount+ featuring Bret Michaels, Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, Fat Joe, Huey Lewis, LL Cool J, New Kids on the Block and Ricky Martin.

Watch the preview below for Jennifer’s episode.

“Behind The Music” is executive produced by Bruce Gillmer, Jennifer Demme and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. Mark Ford and Alex Castino executive produce for Creature Films, alongside Tara Long for Entertainment One.

Watch the previews below for Boy George and Remy Ma’s episodes.