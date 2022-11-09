Van Lathan Talks New ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Series and Death of Takeoff | EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with TV personality and producer, Van Lathan to dish on WE tv’s new “Hip Hop Homicides” series which examines several high-profile murders in the Hip Hop community.

Per the network’s news release: From Pop Smoke to XXXTentacion, the series takes a closer look at these shocking crimes, with the hope of providing loved ones and fans with the closure they seek. Dissecting the facts, exploring leads and featuring exclusive one-on-one interviews with those closest to the fallen…the series taps into artists such as French Montana, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Vic Mensa and many more, who share valuable insights throughout the season. The streets were talking, but no one was listening…until now.

The series hails from Executive Producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mona Scott-Young, and episodes debut on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following their premiere on WE tv.

Check out the super teaser below.

OTHER NEWS: Lupita Nyong’o On Initially Not Seeing a Vision For a ‘Black Panther’ Sequel | EUR Exclusive

“Hip Hop Homicides” aims to provide an added layer to consider by taking a ‘big picture’ look at the epidemic of violence in hip-hop.

Lathan serves as the host of the show and the premiere episode kicked off on Nov. 3 with the Pop Smoke case. The rapper was gunned down in the Hollywood Hills in what was first labeled a “robbery gone wrong”… but the scene lacked the usual signs of forced entry and ransacking associated with those crimes. Was it a targeted hit?

Check out what Van had to say about it as well as the senseless killing of Migos rapper Takeoff, in our exclusive conversation via the clip below.