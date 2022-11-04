Friday, November 4, 2022
Only 22-Year-Olds Want To Date 40-Year-Old La La Anthony – So She Says | Sexy Pics!

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
La La Anthony - Instagram
*La La Anthony is now 40, but she’s super still hot and has that great energy. The actress/entrepreneur now claims that as age catches up with her, her suitors tend to get younger instead of older.

In a tell-all interview on a recent episode of the Spotify podcast “Call Her Daddy,” the former radio DJ narrated her dilemma to the show’s host Alex Cooper.

“Here’s how it goes. This is what I’m finding, I don’t understand this … I’m not saying when you get older you want to date younger guys, but when you get older, only younger guys want to date you,” she said.

She added, “It’s the wildest thing. Guys will DM me and want to take me out and I’ll Google them, I’ll be like, ‘You’re 22 years old.’ Like, how?”

La La Anthony - Instagram
Anthony also claimed that younger men are “so confident.” However, she added she doesn’t know what the age the “cut-off” should be.

“But I don’t get what this thing is, like the older you get, the younger the guys get and it’s wild,” she said.

The host asked her if she was currently dating anyone, and she said no, before blaming the fact that the guys wishing to take her out are so young.

“People think I’m just out there, like, you can have any guy you want, but not really because the guys trying to talk to me are 21 to 22 years old,” the former MTV host added.

La La Anthony - Instagram
She had to admit that “it’s a good feeling” to be attractive to younger men.

“Look, it’s, I don’t know anything about relationships anymore. I’m done giving relationship advice even to myself. I don’t know. What I do know, is I’m going with the flow,” she stated. “Like, I’m not dating anyone currently, I’m not in anything serious currently, but if someone wants to take me out and I’m like all right, cool, I’m not just gonna say [no], I’m trying to be more open about it and whatever happens, happens.”

