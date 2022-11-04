She’s Gone! Tiffany Cross Dropped from From MSNBC’s Weekend Lineup

*Uh oh, simply put, this ain’t good news if you’re a Tiffany Cross fan. The MSNBC weekend host of “The Cross Connection,” known for her controversial comments, has been shown the door!

The bottom line is that Cross and the network are parting ways after her two-year contract was not renewed. Expect a rotating group of anchors will fill in for her show, which airs from 10 a.m to noon on Saturdays until a decision is made for a permanent replacement.

We honestly can say even though we love her style, we’re not surprised that Cross’ time at the network has not been totally smooth. It’s mostly due to her oftentimes inflammatory comments on race, which got the attention of the suits which can be a double-edged sword. Well, now we know she got cut.

So far, neither Coss nor MSNBC has commented on the situation.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Blasts Meghan McCain Over Her ‘Identity Politics’ and ‘Black Hairstyles’ [VIDEO]

There were concerns that Cross’s commentary, on her show and elsewhere, did not meet the network’s editorial standards. In fact, her appearance on Charlamagne Tha God’s Comedy Central show on Thursday was another reason execs at the network were not feeling her. On Charlamagne’s show, Cross said, “Florida literally looks like the dick of the country so let’s get rid of Florida. Let’s castrate Florida.”

Yep, more proof that the anchor’s relationship with MSNBC “was becoming frayed.” An insider confirmed that Cross’ behavior “did not meet the standards” of the network.

Viewers know that Cross delivered pointed commentary during her show, at times singling out other media hosts. After Megyn Kelly attacked her earlier this month and called her the most “racist person on television,” Cross called Kelly “the blackface expert.” Kelly had moved from Fox News to NBC News in 2017 with a reported long-term contract worth $69 million, but her daytime show failed to make a dent in the ratings and she was beset with controversy over comments she made about wearing blackface as a Halloween costume. She later apologized.

Cross also characterized injuries in the NFL as a race issue, saying: “To see all these black men crashing into each other with a bunch of white owners, white coaches, and the complete disregard for black bodies and black life.”

The now unemployed outspoken anchor also said white people should “sit out” giving their opinions on the controversy surrounding around Will Smith slapping stand-up comic Chris Rock during the Academy Awards.

Here’s what’s also interesting. Variety reported that “the network is parting ways with an anchor who has proven popular with audiences it has sought to attract: Black viewers overall and Black female viewers in particular.”