Friday, November 4, 2022
Disney+ Drops New Trailer For ‘Disenchanted’ Starring Amy Adams | Watch

By Ny MaGee
amy adams
(L-R): Pip (voiced by Griffin Newman) and Amy Adams as Giselle in Disney’s live-action DISENCHANTED, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

*Disney+ has released a new trailer for “Disenchanted,” the all-new musical comedy and sequel to “Enchanted.”

The film reunites original cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden and also stars Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays. Directed by Adam Shankman, “Disenchanted” features new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

Per press release: It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy.Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Cast of Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ and ‘Dahmer’ Talk About Their Filming Experience | EUR Exclusive

“Disenchanted” is produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, with Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash, and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers.

Shankman directs from a script penned by Brigitte Hales and a story by J. David Stem & David N. Weiss, and Richard LaGravenese.

Maya Rudolph appears on the latest cover of WSJ. Magazine and in it, Adams had this to say about working with the SNL alum: “People just love Maya, and you need to love this villain. She’s able to bring so much joy and energy to the set but also stay extraordinarily grounded in the truth of any moment, even when playing these larger-than-life comedic beasts.”

Rudolph said this about singing a challenging duet with Adams for the film: “I’m always hard on myself about singing. I put the bar way too high, and the song they wrote for us was much higher than I’m used to,” says Rudolph. “I was scared I wouldn’t be able to pull it off, so I worked really hard with our musical director. And when I sang it, it was such a personal accomplishment.”

Maya added, “She uses her mother’s staggering five-octave vocal range as a measure. “I don’t know because I can’t ask her, but with her, it’s like, that was there from the beginning,” says Rudolph of her mom’s musicality. “What’s strange about my voice is I can sing like other people. I just don’t really know what my voice sounds like. I had to accept that I’m a bit more of an alto, and that’s OK. I can’t sing everything.”

“Disenchanted” debuts November 18, exclusively on Disney+.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

