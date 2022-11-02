*“People say I have that special touch,” said Contemporary Jazz saxophonist Kim Waters about the title of his new album “That Special Touch” (Shanachie). “It’s my 25th record. This time I wrote everything on piano, that’s not how I usually do it. I usually do everything in the studio, but this time I wrote first and then went in the studio.”

The first single off “That Special Touch” album is “Joy Dance.” The new project features his daughter Kayla Waters (“That Special Touch”) on piano and Raynard Gibson (“If I Was Your Man”) on vocals. Kim’s sax sound is fused with Jazz, R&B, Blues and Pop. He is also known for topping the Billboard Top 20 Charts with his music.

“On this record, I played most of the instruments, then my daughter came in…we did a duet,” said Waters, who also plays the piano, guitar, flute, and drum program.

A native of Maryland, Kim currently resides in Georgia. He still performs with one of his brothers, James (bass), whom he formed a band with as a teenager with his other brother Eric on drums and Cyrus Chestnut in piano. Kim Waters has performed for Isaac Hayes, Phyllis Hyman, Teddy Riley and Guy, and Gerald Albright to name a few. www.KimWaters.net

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

