Wednesday, November 2, 2022
HomeMusicArtist Spotlight
Artist Spotlight

The Pulse of Entertainment: Kim Waters Has ‘That Special Touch’ on New Album off Shanachie Imprint

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
0

Kim Waters
Contemporary saxophonist Kim Waters release new single ‘Joy Dance’ off new album ‘That Special Touch’ on Shanachie Entertainment.

*“People say I have that special touch,” said Contemporary Jazz saxophonist Kim Waters about the title of his new album “That Special Touch” (Shanachie). “It’s my 25th record. This time I wrote everything on piano, that’s not how I usually do it. I usually do everything in the studio, but this time I wrote first and then went in the studio.”

The first single off “That Special Touch” album is “Joy Dance.” The new project features his daughter Kayla Waters (“That Special Touch”) on piano and Raynard Gibson (“If I Was Your Man”) on vocals. Kim’s sax sound is fused with Jazz, R&B, Blues and Pop. He is also known for topping the Billboard Top 20 Charts with his music.

“On this record, I played most of the instruments, then my daughter came in…we did a duet,” said Waters, who also plays the piano, guitar, flute, and drum program.

A native of Maryland, Kim currently resides in Georgia. He still performs with one of his brothers, James (bass), whom he formed a band with as a teenager with his other brother Eric on drums and Cyrus Chestnut in piano. Kim Waters has performed for Isaac Hayes, Phyllis Hyman, Teddy Riley and Guy, and Gerald Albright to name a few. www.KimWaters.net

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: GloRilla Teaches Lil Baby Her Signature ‘Memphis Jookin’ Dance Move | Video

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Timeswww.ThePulseofEntertainment.com EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 5, 2022. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,500 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

Previous articleHarry Connick Jr’s ‘A Holiday Celebration’ Coming to the Hollywood Pantages Theater, Dec. 15-17, 2022
Next articleNets Reportedly Eyeing Ime Udoka to Replace Steve Nash
Dr. Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO