Dwyane Wade Slammed By Ex-wife For Exploiting Their Transgender Child

*Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife is FINALLY speaking about how he is exploiting their 15-year-old transgender child for financial gain.

We reported previously that Wade recently filed a motion to legally change the name and gender of his 15-year-old child who was born a boy name Zion. About two years ago, Zion embarked on a journey as a transgender female who now goes by the name of Zaya. According to The Blast, Wade submitted legal documents requesting the child’s name be legally changed from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

News about Zion’s transition into Zaya has been met with much criticism online, with many folks wondering how this child’s birth mother really feels about her (former) son’s gender transformation.

Well, Zaya’s mother and Wade’s ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, has accused the retired NBA star of exploiting their “daughter” for financial gain. As reported by The Blast, Siohvaughn is begging a court to prohibit the teenager from changing the name and gender on Zaya’s birth certificate.

READ MORE: Dwyane Wade Has Restricted Comments on Daughter Zaya’s Instagram for Her Mental Health

Siohvaughn wants a judge to impose an order that would ban the manipulation of the birth certificate until Zaya turns 18.

As reported by SandraRose, Wade filed the paperwork in August to change Zaya’s name and gender because the child is underage. In his petition, the NBA icon said he has full authority to make the decision as Zaya’s biological mother has no say in the matter.

“Pursuant to the terms of the Final Custody Judgment, (Wade) has full authority to make decisions on behalf of the petitioning minor, and he is not required to receive consent from Ms. Funches-Wade. As a courtesy, Ms. Funches-Wade has received notice of this petition,” according to the document.

At age 12, Zaya came out as gay and trans and has since landed lucrative modeling contracts with brands like Tiffany and Dove.

“I have concerns that (Dwyane) may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies,” Siohvaughn reportedly said in her legal filing.

Wade obtained full custody of his sons with Siohvaughn when they divorced in 2011. In a 2012 interview with MailOnline, she expressed her heartbreak over losing full-time physical custody of her kids and claimed Wade was only awarded custody because of his fame.

In her newly filed legal docs, Siohvaughn recalled a conversation she had with Wade in April during which he allegedly admitted: “that a lot of money had been already made and that additional money will be made in relation to our child’s name and gender issue.”

“(Dwyane) told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith,” Siohvaughn claims, per The Daily Mail.

“I am concerned that our child is being commercialized at a young age and also of the uncontrollable consequences of media exposure i.e. cyberbullying, statements and/or pictures taken out of context of our child, and the unwanted spotlight focused on our child.”

A hearing has been set for December to determine whether Zaya can change the name and gender on the birth certificate without Siohvaughn’s approval.