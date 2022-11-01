Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast Debuts on Nov. 3

By Ny MaGee
Black Panther Wakanda Forever
*The official Black Panther podcast debuts on Nov. 3 and will be a combination of audio narrative storytelling and interviews featuring director Ryan Coogler, Marvel Studios honcho Kevin Feige actress Angela Bassett, and more, according to a news release. 

Proximity Media, in collaboration with Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment, has announced an upcoming six-episode podcast about the making of the highly anticipated film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Per the news release: “Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast” explores the next chapter in the story of Wakanda and honors the remarkable legacy of Chadwick Boseman. National Book Award-winning author, journalist, and writer for Marvel Comics’ BLACK PANTHER Ta-Nehisi Coates serves as host and writer. Proximity’s Head of Audio Paola Mardo serves as producer, as well as executive producer alongside Proximity’s founders Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian.

The podcast is the first podcast from Proximity Media’s new audio division.

The first episode features a conversation between Coates and director and co-writer Ryan Coogler. The two artists and friends reflect on the cultural impact of ‘Black Panther,’ the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and his inspiration to the cast and crew. 

“Ever since Ryan, Zinzi, and Sev entrusted Proximity’s Audio division with this project, our goal has been to tell the story of the making of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ with as much heart and authenticity as the film itself,’ said Mardo. “With our premiere episode, we’ve accomplished this goal while breaking new ground in the process, thanks to the awesome collaboration between our incredible host Ta-Nehisi Coates, our talented podcast production team, and our collaborators at Marvel and Disney.”

“There is no storyteller I admire more than Ryan Coogler,” said Coates, who makes his podcast-hosting debut. “Any chance to partner with him, Proximity Media and Marvel, is a worthy one. For that opportunity to be a chronicle of the making of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was simply too good to pass up.” 

A preview of the podcast is now available across all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in theaters nationwide on Nov. 11.  

