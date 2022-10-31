Monday, October 31, 2022
HomeNews
News

Xscape to Receive Lady Of Soul Award at 2022 Soul Train Awards

By Ny MaGee
0

Xscape on blue carpet
Xscape / Getty

*R&B group Xscape will receive the “Lady of Soul” honor at the 2022 Soul Train Awards next month. 

“Xscape is one of the most notable R&B supergroups of all time. Their powerful vocal harmonies laid the foundation for ‘90s R&B and some of today’s chart-topping hits,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, as reported by Essence. 

“Their sound is undeniably unique and masterful. We look forward to honoring these multi-talented artists collectively on R&B’s biggest stage, Soul Train Awards,” Orlando continued. 

Xscape formed in 1991 and consists of Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott. They are famously known for the hit singles “Who Can I Run To” “Understanding,” and “The Arms of the One Who Loves You.” The group released their debut album “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha” in 1993 and has since sold more than 7 million records worldwide. 

READ MORE: RADIOSCOPE REWIND: Xscape Talks ‘Off the Hook’ CD in ’96, Two Years Before Everything Went Left (Listen)

Xscape
scape’s First Performance As a Trio Set To Air on Bounce Trumpet Awards This Sunday @ 9pm

“Given how important Soul Train is to all of us, we’re so thankful to be honored with the ‘Lady of Soul’ Award this year,” Xscape said in a statement. “It’s going to be an amazing night, and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

BET recently announced the nominees for the “Soul Train Awards” taking place Sunday, November 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada with actor, comedian, and writer Deon Cole as host.

Per the network’s news release, the “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET recognizes the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead the 2022 nominations with 7 nods; Beyoncé for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ and twice for ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.’ Mary J. Blige for ‘Certified Soul Award,’ ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’

Ari Lennox garnered the second most nods with 6 nominations: ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ and ‘Video of the Year.’

Lizzo and Chris Brown are tied at 5 nods each, followed by Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy with 4 nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, PJ Morton and Tems each garnered 3 nominations.

The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 air Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. See the full list of nominations below.

Previous articleSNL Mocks Kanye After He’s Kicked Out of Skechers HQ | Watch
Next article‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cast Honored at Ebony Power 100 Awards Gala | PHOTOs
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO