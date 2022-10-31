Tyler Perry Slams Urban Website for False Report About ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ Franchise

*Tyler Perry has condemned an urban website for a false story about a possible third installment in the “Why Did I Get Married?” franchise.

Perry said there is no truth to rumors that Jill Scott and Janet Jackson are “holding up” the film, Urban Hollywood 411 reports.

Perry hit up his Instagram story last week to share a screenshot of a news article published by Atlanta Black Star with the headline: “Tyler Perry Calls Out Janet Jackson and Jill Scott for Holding Up the Next Installment of Why Did I Get Married, Scott Responds.”

Perry included the caption: “I guess people write these kinds of headlines for click bait. It’s sad. I didn’t call out Janet and Jill and they’re not holding up another Why Did I Get Married.”

READ MORE: Tyler Perry Fired Accountants After Audit Reveals IRS Owed Him $9 Million

Tyler Perry reveals to ET who has to say ‘yes’ for the third ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ movie to get the green light. https://t.co/LOmGhAI1ON — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 23, 2022

The Atlanta Black Star article may have misconstrued remarks Perry made about the film while speaking recently to Entertainment Tonight. Perry told the outlet that the third film would happen if Scott and Jackson are down. Both singers starred in the original “Why Did I Get Married?” which was released in 2007.

“If Janet [Jackson] and Jill Scott say ‘yes,’ there may be a Why Did I Get Married Again? So, waiting for them to say it. Waiting for the word,” said Perry at Byron Allen’s first annual TheGrio Awards.

Scott shared ET‘s article on Twitter and captioned it: “@tylerperry , @MichaelJaiWhite @LammanRucker @tashasmith4real @richjonesactor and Sharon Leal already said yes?? I just got a text message yesterday. Hey @JanetJackson did you get a text message?”

In his IG message, Perry noted that he has not yet written the script nor has he developed “a concept of where our lives and love would be after 15 years since the first one.”

He concluded, “But again, no one is holding up anything and I’m not calling anyone out. Stop the BS.”