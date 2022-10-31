Monday, October 31, 2022
HomeNews
News

Tyler Perry Slams Urban Website for False Report About ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ Franchise

By Ny MaGee
0

Tyler Peeey
Tyler Perry / Getty

*Tyler Perry has condemned an urban website for a false story about a possible third installment in the “Why Did I Get Married?” franchise. 

Perry said there is no truth to rumors that Jill Scott and Janet Jackson are “holding up” the film, Urban Hollywood 411 reports.

Perry hit up his Instagram story last week to share a screenshot of a news article published by Atlanta Black Star with the headline: “Tyler Perry Calls Out Janet Jackson and Jill Scott for Holding Up the Next Installment of Why Did I Get Married, Scott Responds.”

Perry included the caption: “I guess people write these kinds of headlines for click bait. It’s sad. I didn’t call out Janet and Jill and they’re not holding up another Why Did I Get Married.”

READ MORE: Tyler Perry Fired Accountants After Audit Reveals IRS Owed Him $9 Million

The Atlanta Black Star article may have misconstrued remarks Perry made about the film while speaking recently to Entertainment Tonight. Perry told the outlet that the third film would happen if Scott and Jackson are down. Both singers starred in the original “Why Did I Get Married?” which was released in 2007.

“If Janet [Jackson] and Jill Scott say ‘yes,’ there may be a Why Did I Get Married Again? So, waiting for them to say it. Waiting for the word,” said Perry at Byron Allen’s first annual TheGrio Awards. 

Scott shared ET‘s article on Twitter and captioned it: “@tylerperry , @MichaelJaiWhite @LammanRucker @tashasmith4real @richjonesactor and Sharon Leal already said yes?? I just got a text message yesterday. Hey @JanetJackson did you get a text message?”

In his IG message, Perry noted that he has not yet written the script nor has he developed “a concept of where our lives and love would be after 15 years since the first one.”

He concluded, “But again, no one is holding up anything and I’m not calling anyone out. Stop the BS.”

Previous articleWATCH This: Phaedra Parks and Peter Thomas Get Cozy & ‘Joke’ About Their Love/Hate Relationship
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO