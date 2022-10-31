Monday, October 31, 2022
HomeFilmBlack Films
Black Films

Official Teaser Trailer Drops for ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

The Best Man new series
THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS — Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) Terrance Howard as Quentin, Taye Diggs as Harper Stewart, Harold Perrineau as Julian Murch, Morris Chestnut as Lance Sullivan — (Photo by: Peacock)

*Peacock has released the official teaser trailer for “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” which is set to release on Thursday, December 22.

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance, per press release.

The film sees the return fo many of the stars of the original 1999 film, including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau.

Check out the teaser for the hotly anticipated new series below.

READ MORE: First Look at Peacock’s ‘The Best Man’ Limited Series

Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonne Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways are also set to join as recurring characters, the streaming service announced in a press release, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411.

Check out some new images from the series below.

The Best Man new series
THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS — Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Nia Long as Jordan Armstrong, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby — (Photo by: Peacock)

“We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of The Best Man for Peacock,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, previously said in a statement. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.”

“This limited series will expand on the themes established in The Best Man franchise – love, friendship, faith, forgiveness, and personal growth – all filtered through a beautifully Black lens. Much like it was on my previous series Insecure, friendship as foundation is also a core theme,” said Executive Producer/Co-Showrunner Dayna Lynne North of Loud Sis Productions, per the news release from last week.

The Best Man new series
THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS — Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Nia Long as Jordan, Regina Hall as Candy, Harold Perrineau as Julian, Sanaa Lathan as Robin, Taye Diggs as Harper — (Photo by: Peacock)

Malcolm D. Lee previously said, “Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

In a newer statement, Lee noted, “When I wrote The Best Man, it was out of a desire to see myself on screen. Growing up I rarely saw Black people — Black men in particular – the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile African-Americans who were just “normal”.”

The limited series will premiere on December 22 with all 8 episodes dropping at launch exclusively on Peacock.

Previous articleTJ Holmes & Good Morning America Broadcast Live from FAMU Homecoming | WATCH
Next articleYe Apologizes to Black Community, Compares Himself to George Floyd | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO