Official Teaser Trailer Drops for ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ | Watch

*Peacock has released the official teaser trailer for “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” which is set to release on Thursday, December 22.

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance, per press release.

The film sees the return fo many of the stars of the original 1999 film, including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau.

Check out the teaser for the hotly anticipated new series below.

READ MORE: First Look at Peacock’s ‘The Best Man’ Limited Series

Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonne Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways are also set to join as recurring characters, the streaming service announced in a press release, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411.

Check out some new images from the series below.

“We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of The Best Man for Peacock,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, previously said in a statement. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.”

“This limited series will expand on the themes established in The Best Man franchise – love, friendship, faith, forgiveness, and personal growth – all filtered through a beautifully Black lens. Much like it was on my previous series Insecure, friendship as foundation is also a core theme,” said Executive Producer/Co-Showrunner Dayna Lynne North of Loud Sis Productions, per the news release from last week.

Malcolm D. Lee previously said, “Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

In a newer statement, Lee noted, “When I wrote The Best Man, it was out of a desire to see myself on screen. Growing up I rarely saw Black people — Black men in particular – the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile African-Americans who were just “normal”.”

The limited series will premiere on December 22 with all 8 episodes dropping at launch exclusively on Peacock.